Toshiba to invest Rs 562 crore to boost manufacturing capacity in Telangana

Toshiba

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Toshiba Energy Systems on Monday said its arm Toshiba Transmission has inked an initial pact to invest about Rs 562 crore to expand manufacturing capacity in Telangana.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held in Tokyo in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy and Hiroshi Furuta, Chairman and Managing Director, Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India) Private Limited (TTDI).

TTDI, a subsidiary of Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan), has signed the MoU with the Telangana government on April 18, 2025, to advance its previously announced investment of JPY 10 billion (Rs 562 crore) for expanding its manufacturing capabilities in the state, according to a statement.

 

"This MoU will bolster Toshiba's manufacturing footprint in India and contribute to local employment and skills development. With strong support from the Government of Telangana, we are poised to accelerate our manufacturing capabilities and deliver high-quality, sustainable energy solutions for India and the world," Furuta said.

As part of the agreement, the proposed investment of Rs 562 crore is expected to generate over 250 direct jobs over the three years from FY2024, further contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.

TTDI and the Telangana government have also expressed their intent to explore future opportunities for growth and diversification, while jointly advancing skill development initiatives to nurture local talent and strengthen the industrial ecosystem in the state.

The strategic MoU reaffirms Toshiba's long-term commitment to India and strengthens its alignment with the Make in India' and Export from India' initiatives through a significant investment to expand TTDI's manufacturing footprint in Hyderabad.

This includes scaling up assembly and testing capacities for both distribution and power transformers, with a focus on meeting growing demand in India and boosting export capabilities.

The investment will also establish a state-of-the-art facility to enhance vertical integration, reduce lead times, and improve quality, safety, and workplace efficiency.

With a strong focus on quality, innovation, and sustainability, TTDI has exported India-made transformers to more than 50 countries, cementing its role as a global hub for T&D equipment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Toshiba Telangana Investment

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

