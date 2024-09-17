Business Standard
Meesho's annual festival sale from Sep 27, sees 42% rise in seller base

Meesho claimed to have 1.4 mn sellers onboard for Meesho Mega Blockbuster 2023

Softbank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho will start its annual festival sale, Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale, from September 27 onwards with the highest number of sellers onboard among its competitors, the company said on Tuesday.
The company has recorded about 42 per cent surge in sellers on a year-on-year basis to 2 mn for the upcoming festival season.
"Meesho's Annual 'Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale' Starts on 27th September. With over 2 mn sellers and 120 mn product listings across 30 categories, Meesho aims to make festive shopping more accessible, affordable, and convenient for shoppers across the country," the company said in a statement.
 
Meesho claimed to have 1.4 mn sellers onboard for Meesho Mega Blockbuster 2023.
Amazon India has seen a 14 per cent growth in seller base but remains lower than that of Meesho for their upcoming annual festival sale "The Great Indian Festival".
"Our current seller base exceeds 1.6 mn sellers from all across the country," Amazon India, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amit Nanda, said.

Interest of sellers for Flipkart has remained muted on a year-over-year basis.
While announcing annual festival sale dates "The Big Billion Days" on Monday, Walmart group firm Flipkart had said it has over 50 crore users and more than 1.4 mn sellers on the platform, including sellers of its other platform Shopsy as well.
Flipkart had reported the same level of sellers onboard before the TBBD in 2023.

