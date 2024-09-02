Business Standard
E-commerce major Meesho appoints Mohit Rajani as chief product officer

Meesho has distinguished itself from its peers by becoming a prominent choice among the younger generation, with one in every three users under the age of 25.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

E-commerce major Meesho on Monday announced the appointment of Mohit Rajani as chief product officer (CPO) to oversee the product management, design, and analytics teams.

Rajani has previously been associated with Meta, Google, and Carta.

Commenting on the development, Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO of Meesho, welcomed Rajani, noting that his role will involve driving product innovation, improving customer experience, and building a world-class product organisation, according to an official press release issued by the firm.

A month ago, the platform appointed four independent directors to strengthen its board. The marquee names included Kalpana Morparia (JPMorgan veteran), Hari S Bhartia (former President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)), Surojit Chatterjee, and Rohit Bhagat.

The move aims to boost the company’s corporate governance as it seeks to scale the platform.

Meesho popular among youngsters

The e-commerce player has distinguished itself from its peers by becoming a prominent choice among the younger generation. Last week, a report revealed that the Softbank-backed e-commerce company has 33 per cent of its user base under the age of 25.

The company also mentioned that Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are driving its growth in India.

Based on Sensor Tower and Meesho's internal data, the report titled ‘Meesho's Smart Shopper’ stated, “1 in every 3 users is under the age of 25, making Gen Z the fastest-growing demographic to adopt e-commerce.”

Ambur, Rourkela, Sangli, and Zirakpur were among the Tier-2 cities that comprised 80 per cent of Meesho’s sales, the report said.

Northeastern states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim contributed to an impressive 40 per cent of all orders.

The data also showed that 10 per cent of spending on the platform was dedicated to the home and kitchen segment. About 1 million saree shapers and over 60,000 ready-to-wear sarees were sold in just six months, the report highlighted.

The company turned profitable with losses halved to Rs 1,675 crore in the financial year 2022-23.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

