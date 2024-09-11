InMobi raises $100 mn debt financing from MARS Growth Capital: CEO Tewari

Business Standard
Naveen Tewari, Co-founder and CEO of inMobi

Naveen Tewari, CEO of InMobi, said AI is the bedrock of both InMobi's consumer and enterprise businesses. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Softbank-backed consumer technology company InMobi on Wednesday said it has raised $100 million debt financing from MARS Growth Capital, a joint venture between MUFG and Liquidity Group.
The company plans to use the funds for the development and deployment of InMobi's artificial intelligence (AI) technology and for potential AI-focused acquisitions.
"We are pleased to have the confidence and funding from MARS Growth Capital to further accelerate our growth trajectory," Naveen Tewari, CEO of InMobi said.
He said AI is the bedrock of both InMobi's consumer and enterprise businesses.
 
"We are using it to power the revolutionary lock screen experiences and InMobi Advertising's platforms. We are reimagining how ads can be made truly native by driving superior engagement and outcomes for consumers, advertisers and publishers," Tewari said.

MARS Growth Capital invests in future-ready AI platforms in Asia Pacific and Europe.
"Liquidity, through its JV with MUFG, Mars Growth, is committed to growing the Asian tech ecosystem. As one of our largest transactions to date, this financing will help fuel InMobi's next phase of AI-led growth," says Ron Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO, Liquidity Group and CEO, Mars Growth said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

