India becomes third country in revenue per cent growth for Netflix in Q2

India and the UK have had especially strong slates this year, according to Netflix. (Photo: Reuters)

Propelled by the popularity of titles such as Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, The Great Indian Kapil Show and Amar Singh Chamkila, India has emerged as the third country in revenue per cent growth for streaming service Netflix in its second quarter. The streamer released its second quarter earnings for 2024 on Thursday and Indian content seems to have made significant strides this year alongside popular international shows such as Bridgerton 3, Baby Reindeer, Korean drama Queen of Tears and films such as Hit Man and Under Paris. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp India and the UK have had especially strong slates this year, according to the streamer.

In Q2, India was the second and third country in terms of paid net adds and revenue per cent growth, respectively due to the success of titles like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which had 15 million views to become the streamer's biggest Indian drama series ever.

Imtiaz Ali-directed biopic Amar Singh Chamkila with 8.3 million views was another major title for Netflix, which also registered success with licensed films such as Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies and Ajay Devgn-starrer horror drama Shaitaan.

From the UK, Baby Reindeer, which has earned 11 Emmy nominations, emerged as the big hit with 88.4 million views. The Gentlemen, One Day and Fool Me Once also spent multiple weeks on the streamer's global TV top 10 list.

The upcoming line-up for India in 2024 includes non-fiction content such as Modern Masters feat. SS Rajamouli, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

In the fiction space, most anticipated returning titles are Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season two, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, The Great Indian Kapil Show S2, the third season of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives.

Anubhav Sinha's gripping drama IC814: The Kandahar Hijack, Do Patti and "Vijay 69 are some of the other projects from India to come out on the streamer this year.