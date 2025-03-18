Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Moody's affirms IndusInd's ratings; places on review for downgrade

Moody's affirms IndusInd's ratings; places on review for downgrade

At present, the rating stands at "Ba1" for long-term foreign currency (FC) and local currency (LC) bank deposits

IndusInd Bank

Beyond the accounting issue, IndusInd’s potential leadership changes also remain a monitorable | Reuters

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Global rating agency Moody’s Ratings today affirmed Indian private sector lender IndusInd Bank’s ratings and placed its baseline credit assessment (BCA) on review for downgrade. The action follows the bank’s revelations about inadequate internal controls in accounting for derivative transactions.
 
The outlook on IndusInd's long-term ratings remains stable. At present, the rating stands at “Ba1” for long-term foreign currency (FC) and local currency (LC) bank deposits.
 
In a statement, the rating agency said the review for downgrade of the BCA considers the potential negative impact of the inadequate internal controls highlighted by the bank's accounting for derivative transactions.
 
 
The impact of these derivative transactions, coupled with ongoing stress in retail unsecured loans, is likely to affect the bank’s profitability, capital, and funding, potentially leading to a downgrade of the BCA, it said.
 
The affirmation of IndusInd’s Ba1 ratings with a stable outlook reflects the bank’s strong capital, core profitability, and stable funding, which will help mitigate near-term risks to its standalone credit strength or BCA.

Beyond the accounting issue, IndusInd’s potential leadership changes also remain a monitorable, the rating agency said.
 
Moody’s stated that if it were to downgrade IndusInd’s BCA by one notch, it could consider incorporating a notch of government support, reflecting an assessment of the bank’s systemic importance, thereby maintaining the Ba1 rating.
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved IndusInd’s managing director and chief executive officer’s reappointment for one year, contrary to the bank board’s proposal of three years and the usual regulatory practice of extending the CEO’s term by three years. Recently, IndusInd’s chief financial officer also resigned.
 
Furthermore, IndusInd’s asset quality is experiencing stress due to a moderation in India’s economic growth and overleveraging by retail customers. The gross non-performing loans (NPL) ratio deteriorated to 2.3 per cent at the end of December 2024 from 1.9 per cent at the end of March 2024, primarily due to an increase in NPLs in the microfinance and credit card loan segments.
 
While IndusInd’s NPLs are expected to increase further, the bank’s proactive provisioning will limit the impact on profitability and capital.
 
"Despite these issues, we expect IndusInd’s funding and liquidity to remain broadly stable, helped by the bank’s domestic franchise and strong access to international funding sources. A material deterioration in funding or liquidity will be credit negative for the ratings," Moody’s said.
 

Topics : IndusInd Bank IndusInd Moody’s Moody's Rating Banking sector

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

