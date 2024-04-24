Morbi tiles cementing position in the India's marble city Kishangarh

Kishangarh, once a thriving hub of centuries-old exquisite marble craftsmanship in India, now stands at a crossroads. The ‘marble city’ located on the outskirts of Ajmer in Rajasthan grapples with multiple challenges - from the burden of taxation to the growing demand for ceramic tiles and the proliferation of cheap Chinese substitutes - that cast a looming shadow over its future prosperity and threaten its identity.

The mushrooming of tile showrooms jeopardises the lives and livelihoods of over 25,000 workers in the marble industry. According to the Kishangarh Marble Industry, there has been an over 25 per cent decline in