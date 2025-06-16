Monday, June 16, 2025 | 09:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Mphasis signs Sixfold deal to boost underwriting through generative AI

Mphasis to integrate Sixfold's generative AI tools to help global insurers speed up underwriting, enhance accuracy and improve contextual risk decision-making

BS Reporter Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

Mid-tier IT services company Mphasis has entered into a partnership with Sixfold, a US- and UK-based AI company which provides generative AI tools for insurance underwriters.
 
Mphasis will integrate Sixfold’s AI platform to help insurers accelerate their underwriting process, speeding up submission intake and equipping underwriters with the contextual risk insights they need to make faster, more confident decisions.
 
“By leveraging Sixfold’s AI expertise in combination with expertise from Mphasis.ai and our insurance technology capabilities, we are able to deliver advanced, data-driven automation solutions for global insurers, driving efficiency, accuracy, and innovation across the insurance value chain,” said Srikumar Ramanathan, chief solutions officer, Mphasis.
 
 
“With them, insurers can move quickly, see impact fast, and do it all without adding extra work to their teams. That’s a win for everyone involved,” Alex Schmelkin, founder and CEO of Sixfold, said.
 

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

