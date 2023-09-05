Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani top the Fortune India Rich List for 2023

Mukesh Ambani, patriarch of Reliance Industries, and Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani group of companies, have topped the Fortune India Rich List — created in partnership with Waterfield Advisors — with a wealth of $99.7 billion and $63.71 billion, respectively.

With a wealth of $34.6 billion, the Mistry family of SP Group was number three on the list, while the Poonawalla family, owner of vaccine maker Serum Institute, with a wealth of $32.9 billion, was placed fourth. Stock broker and founder of D-Mart branded grocery stores, Radhakishan Damani, was fifth on the India rich list with a wealth of $23.4 billion.

The who's who of India Inc, including the Shiv Nadar family, Azim Premji, Godrejs, Bajajs and Kumar Mangalam Birla, made it to the top 10 rich list.

With the listing of the financial services business, the Ambani family has started unlocking value at the flagship Reliance Industries. The company plans to unlock value in two more businesses – telecom and retail – in due course, thus raising the wealth of its shareholders in future.

Adani's fortunes have made a sharp comeback since January this year after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of market manipulation. The group denied the charges, and the Adani family sold shares in several listed companies to pre-pay debt at the promoter's level. Since March this year, the shares of Adani's 10 listed companies have recovered but are still far below their all-time peak reached in September last year.

Among the top five families, the Mistry family, which derives its wealth from an 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons Private, the holding company of the Tata group, is going through turbulent times as it plans to raise funds by listing Afcons Infrastructure and selling Gopalpur Port. The group has pledged its stake in its holding companies, which own Tata Sons Private, to raise funds and repay bank loans.

The magazine said the wealth estimate of the Indian billionaires is based on stock prices as of 14 July 2023 and shareholding as of December 2022. The rupee-dollar exchange rate considered is Rs 82.17 to a dollar, as of 14 July 2023.

The magazine said the list ranks entrepreneurs of listed and unlisted companies by their wealth and it has reached out to each individual and business family in the list to seek details of their listed and unlisted assets. The magazine also sought additional information regarding investments outside of the listed business: such as stakes in other public companies (where the holding is less than 1 per cent) and in other private entities or start-ups, real estate, automobiles, jewellery, overseas assets, and cryptos.

In cases of families where there is no formal split despite individual family members running independent businesses, the wealth is consolidated under the current head of the family or immediate successor. In most cases, the wealth of siblings and spouses is clubbed together, like in the case of the Bajaj family, which derives its wealth from Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finance.