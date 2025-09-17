Flipkart Marketplace sees 25% rise in sellers ahead of festive season

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Flipkart

Flipkart’s New Seller Success Programme continues to deliver strong results, driving a 2–3x increase in early success rates by offering free onboarding support and dedicated account management during the first 60 days. (Photo: PTI)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Flipkart continues to strengthen its seller ecosystem as the festive season approaches. The e-commerce firm has seen a 25–30 per cent rise in transacting sellers over the past six months and up to 30 per cent growth in the quarter leading up to the festive period (June–August 2025). Flipkart Marketplace is enabling lakhs of small businesses, artisans and entrepreneurs to prepare for India’s largest shopping event of the year. It now hosts more than 90 million seller product listings to serve millions of customers.
 
Enabled by AI-powered tools, simplified seller solutions, faster settlements and steady expansion into emerging markets, sellers are capturing stronger growth and are well positioned for the upcoming festive season. This momentum is being reinforced through training sessions, new formats such as live commerce and expanded fulfilment infrastructure, ensuring sellers can scale sustainably during the festive surge.
 
 
“We are equipping sellers with the right tools and knowledge to drive growth with confidence,” said Sakait Chaudhary, senior vice-president and head of marketplace, Flipkart. “As we enter the festive season, we remain committed to supporting sellers in maximising opportunities while delivering value and trust to customers across India.”
 
Since early 2025, Flipkart has rolled out a revamped Seller Hub and Seller App to simplify listing, navigation and settlements, while streamlining fees and improving delivery speed. Sellers are also using the AI-powered NXT Insights Platform, available free of cost, for real-time analytics on pricing, selection, returns and market trends. 

Flipkart’s New Seller Success Programme continues to deliver strong results, driving a 2–3x increase in early success rates by offering free onboarding support and dedicated account management during the first 60 days. The company’s seller ecosystem is expanding not only in metros but also in cultural and emerging trade centres such as Kannauj, known for perfumes and fragrances; Khurja, a key pottery and ceramics cluster; and Shantipur, renowned for handlooms and textiles.
 
“As a grooming category seller from the South, it is encouraging to see my business grow 400 per cent this year through Flipkart’s continued support,” said Trisha Talasani, owner of BTMVentures, Hyderabad. “The right tools and guidance from account managers have helped me build a successful online business.”
 
Flipkart said it remains committed to simplifying goods and services tax (GST) compliance for its sellers, ensuring they can seamlessly pass on the benefits to customers. The company is driving transparent communication on revised GST slabs and their implications, has simplified the seller dashboard with automatic backend updates of new slabs, and is conducting detailed training sessions and webinars to address seller queries regarding GST changes.
 

Topics : Flipkart festive season sale festive season The gig economy

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

