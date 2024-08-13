Business Standard
NBCC Q1 results: Net profit rises 38% to Rs 107 cr on higher income

The company's total income rose to Rs 2,197.83 crore in the April-June quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,974.03 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year

NBCC

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate business. | (Photo courtesy: Twitter/NBCC)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

State-owned NBCC Ltd on Tuesday reported a 38 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 107.19 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal.
Its net profit stood at Rs 77.41 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's total income rose to Rs 2,197.83 crore in the April-June quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,974.03 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate business.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NBCC NBCC (India) Q1 results

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

