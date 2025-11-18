Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prestige to spend up to ₹10k cr to expand its portfolio across West India

Prestige to spend up to ₹10k cr to expand its portfolio across West India

Prestige Estates Projects plans ₹8,000-10,000 crore capex to expand its residential and commercial footprint in MMR and Pune, driven by new launches, redevelopment and township-led growth

Tariq Ahmed

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects has planned a capital expenditure of Rs 8,000–10,000 crore for the next two to three years for the expansion of its portfolio across West India, mainly the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
 
How is Prestige scaling its residential footprint in the West?
 
Tariq Ahmed, chief executive officer, West, Prestige Group, stated that the company has already launched Rs 25,000 crore of residential projects in MMR, while it is actively scouting for the right opportunities in Pune.
 
Currently, Prestige has six ongoing residential projects spanning 8.81 million square feet (msf) worth over Rs 27,000 crore across MMR. The company has three upcoming residential projects spanning 5.81 msf across MMR and a 50-acre land parcel in Pune.
 
 
“Over the next two years, we have visibility into probably over 15 projects that we can add. We are constantly looking at the business development pipeline and looking to add on,” Ahmed told Business Standard.

What are Prestige’s plans on the commercial and retail fronts?
 
On the commercial front, the company has two ongoing projects spanning 7.71 msf. It aims to double this portfolio in the coming years as it targets to focus on both residential and commercial segments equally. It has three upcoming office projects of 3.1 msf apart from a retail development of around 200,000 square feet to complement its Rs 10,000-crore township in Mulund.
 
Annually, Prestige’s West team contributes about 20 per cent to the group’s total revenue. Going ahead, Ahmed expects this share to hover around 20–25 per cent. “South India will always be in the neighbourhood of 40–50 per cent at least. The big markets will be South – including Hyderabad – Delhi, and Mumbai,” Ahmed added.
 
How is Prestige’s financial and sales performance shaping up?
 
Prestige’s overall revenue in the financial year 2025 (FY25) stood at Rs 7,349.4 crore, while in the first half of FY26 (H1 FY26), it stood at Rs 4,739 crore. In H1 FY26, the company achieved sales of Rs 18,143.7 crore. Mumbai’s contribution to these sales remained at 16 per cent (Rs 2,820.2 crore), led by Prestige Nautilus in Worli, where over 60 per cent of uber-luxury inventory worth Rs 4,400 crore was sold within a few months of launch.
 
What segments and micro-markets will drive Prestige’s West expansion?
 
Prestige aims to scale up its portfolio in the West with its focus on redevelopment, including slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) and society redevelopment projects via joint development, the Rs 2–5 crore segment and its ‘Homes for All’ strategy.
 
For its expansion in the region, the company is interested in the micro-markets of the Thane–Navi Mumbai area, Goregaon, Borivali and Andheri within MMR, and Pune, as the reception of its projects has been good, and it aims to capitalise on that.
 
“We need to expand further with the western suburbs and add more presence in the east. Separately, beyond the city of Mumbai, Pune is a market that is absolutely a copy-paste of the metrics that we see in Bengaluru in terms of the buyers who tend to be largely IT-oriented and who have the same sort of habits in buying the types of homes similar to Bengaluru,” Ahmed said.
 
Ahmed stated that the company wants to enter Pune in a “classic, Prestige way of finding something substantial”. “We want to really find something major and enter Pune. That's what we're hunting for. We're hopeful we'll find something soon,” he added.
 
Additionally, the executive said that Prestige is also looking at other capital cities in West India where there’s demand. “The strategy is to expand more within Mumbai and explore other cities over time. In terms of product mix, it's about bringing all of our products to the region. So, it's offices, homes, malls, and hotels. It's about bringing the entire suite of Prestige products to the city and the state,” Ahmed added.

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

