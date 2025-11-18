Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 06:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NBCC sells rights for 462 Amrapali units to AU Real Estate for ₹1,069 cr

NBCC sells rights for 462 Amrapali units to AU Real Estate for ₹1,069 cr

NBCC sold selling rights for 462 units in Amrapali's Aspire Leisure Valley and Centurion Park to AU Real Estate to raise funds for completing stalled housing projects

NBCC

The bulk sales come after NBCC stated its inability to conduct retail sales of the units in time, which was creating a roadblock in generating funds for stalled projects quickly. | Photo: Wikipedia

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-run NBCC has given selling rights of around 462 residential units at Greater Noida’s Amrapali projects — Aspire Leisure Valley and Aspire Centurion Park — for Rs 1,069 crore to NCR-based developer AU Real Estate.
 
How was the bulk sale conducted and at what price was it launched?
 
The developer said that the bulk sale took place through an e-auction, following which it launched the project at Leisure Valley at an introductory price of Rs 7,979 per square foot.
 
Aspire Leisure Valley is part of NBCC Leisure Valley and is located in Techzone IV, Greater Noida West, approximately ten minutes from Central Noida. “The development features residential towers offering 3BHK units of 2,176 square feet and 2,188 square feet,” the developer stated.
 

Also Read

NBCC

NBCC bags ₹498 crore contract to build integrated township in Jharkhand

NBCC

NBCC signs pact with HUDCO to execute development projects worth ₹117 crore

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stocks to watch today, Sep 12: Infosys, SBI, NBCC, Marico, RailTel, IOB

NBCC

NBCC gets Rs 3,700 cr-order from Rajasthan govt to build mixed-use project

NBCC

NBCC Q1FY26 results: Profit rises 26% to ₹135 cr, income at ₹2,465.48 cr

 
Ashish Agarwal, director, AU Real Estate, said that at Leisure Valley, the focus will be on elevating everyday living.
 
Has AU Real Estate purchased selling rights in earlier NBCC-led Amrapali projects?
 
This comes after AU Real Estate secured selling rights for around 446 units in Aspire Silicon City, another Amrapali project helmed by NBCC, in a sale worth Rs 1,467.93 crore in May this year.
 
Agarwal added that the company will definitely look forward to more projects through NBCC auctions.
 
How will the bulk sale help NBCC’s efforts to complete stalled Amrapali homes?
 
The project is monitored by the Supreme Court of India, ensuring compliance, transparency and timely delivery. Construction is being undertaken by engineering and construction player Capacite Infraprojects.
 
The bulk sales come after NBCC stated its inability to conduct retail sales of the units in time, which was creating a roadblock in generating funds for stalled projects quickly. The state-run firm was tasked with completing over 38,000 homes left stalled under Amrapali’s portfolio of approximately 46,000 units.
 
The funds from the bulk sales of marketing rights are expected to help NBCC repay bank loans and complete stalled projects.
 

More From This Section

Tariq Ahmed

Prestige to spend up to ₹10k cr to expand its portfolio across West India

iBUS, Digital infrastructure

iBUS, Rustomjee join hands to build digitally ready, future-proof homes

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO

Google CEO Sundar Pichai urges caution on AI use, flags 'bubble' concerns

JM Hegde, managing director (MD), Biorad Medisys

Biorad's vagus nerve device aims chemical-free care for diabetes, obesitypremium

Airtel

S&P raises Airtel ratings on earnings momentum; says outlook positive

Topics : Company News NBCC Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon