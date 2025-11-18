NBCC sells rights for 462 Amrapali units to AU Real Estate for ₹1,069 cr

State-run NBCC has given selling rights of around 462 residential units at Greater Noida’s Amrapali projects — Aspire Leisure Valley and Aspire Centurion Park — for Rs 1,069 crore to NCR-based developer AU Real Estate.
How was the bulk sale conducted and at what price was it launched?
The developer said that the bulk sale took place through an e-auction, following which it launched the project at Leisure Valley at an introductory price of Rs 7,979 per square foot.
Aspire Leisure Valley is part of NBCC Leisure Valley and is located in Techzone IV, Greater Noida West, approximately ten minutes from Central Noida. “The development features residential towers offering 3BHK units of 2,176 square feet and 2,188 square feet,” the developer stated.
Ashish Agarwal, director, AU Real Estate, said that at Leisure Valley, the focus will be on elevating everyday living.
Has AU Real Estate purchased selling rights in earlier NBCC-led Amrapali projects?
This comes after AU Real Estate secured selling rights for around 446 units in Aspire Silicon City, another Amrapali project helmed by NBCC, in a sale worth Rs 1,467.93 crore in May this year.
Agarwal added that the company will definitely look forward to more projects through NBCC auctions.
How will the bulk sale help NBCC’s efforts to complete stalled Amrapali homes?
The project is monitored by the Supreme Court of India, ensuring compliance, transparency and timely delivery. Construction is being undertaken by engineering and construction player Capacite Infraprojects.
The bulk sales come after NBCC stated its inability to conduct retail sales of the units in time, which was creating a roadblock in generating funds for stalled projects quickly. The state-run firm was tasked with completing over 38,000 homes left stalled under Amrapali’s portfolio of approximately 46,000 units.
The funds from the bulk sales of marketing rights are expected to help NBCC repay bank loans and complete stalled projects.