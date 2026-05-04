Monday, May 04, 2026 | 06:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NCLAT quashes insolvency proceedings against Embassy Developments Limited

NCLAT quashes insolvency proceedings against Embassy Developments Limited

Bengaluru-based developer financially sound, says in statement

Will take action against firms such as Liberty House: NCLAT

Representative Image

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) quashed insolvency proceedings against Bengaluru-based Embassy Developments Limited, the developer said in a statement to the exchanges on Monday.
 
The appellate tribunal set aside an order from the National Company Law Tribunal that had admitted the corporate insolvency resolution process against the company on December 9, 2025, on a plea by Canara Bank that the company was liable as a corporate guarantor for loans issued to Sinnar Thermal.
 
“We welcome the Hon’ble NCLAT’s order, which upholds our position. This was a legacy issue whereby a letter by Indiabulls Real Estate to fund any shortfall in equity for a past affiliate has been misconstrued and misrepresented as a corporate guarantee. We pursued the appeal with full confidence in the strength of our case,” Jitu Virwani, chairman, Embassy Developments Limited, said.
 
 
“We are aware of the pain this issue has caused our shareholders and welcome the relief this brings to the shares of the company. Our business and operating performance has performed strongly throughout this period, reflecting the resilience of our platform and the strength of our underlying fundamentals,” he added.
 
Embassy said that it remained financially sound and continued to operate in the normal course, with no impact on its business operations, projects, or stakeholders. “This is further reflected in the company’s strong operational performance in FY26, during which Embassy Developments recorded pre-sales of approximately ₹4,600 crore, including its highest-ever quarterly bookings in Q4, underscoring sustained demand and execution momentum,” the company said in a statement on Monday.
 
Embassy has guaranteed facilities granted to Sinnar Thermal through a deed of guarantee signed in 2012. Sinnar Thermal had defaulted on the loans and owed the bank ₹372.35 crore, excluding interest and penalties.
 
A consortium comprising Power Finance Corp Ltd, REC Ltd, Life Insurance Corp of India, Bank of India, Axis Bank Ltd, and Punjab National Bank had sanctioned loans in 2010, 2014, and 2016. The account was declared a non-performing asset in 2017 and recall notices were issued. The NCLT had ruled that the company remains liable as a corporate guarantor for loans issued to Sinnar Thermal and had appointed an interim resolution professional, directing it to undertake all responsibilities under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Embassy then challenged this order in the NCLAT.
 

More From This Section

bombay house tata

Tata Trusts set to review representation at Tata Sons this week

Pixxel, Sarvam, orbit data centre satellite

Pixxel, Sarvam to build India's first orbital data centre satellite

Erode-based paneer to ice-cream maker Milky Mist is poised to tap into the public markets for an initial public offering (IPO) to fuel its expansion plans, a senior company executive said.

Milky Mist raises ₹482 crore from Temasek subsidiary in pre-IPO round

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto reports 40% growth in total sales at 513,792 units in April

Artificial Intelligence, AI Technology, IT Sector

Bahwan CyberTek launches CloudXcel to introduce AI-driven cloud engineering

Topics : Bankruptcy NCLAT Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

MI vs LSG LIVE ScoreAssembly Election Results 2026 LIVEWest Bengal Election Winner ListKerala Election Winner ListTamil Nadu Electon Winner ListAssam Election Winner ListWest Bengal Election TMC vs BJPQ4 Results TodayGold Demand in IndiaPersonal Finance