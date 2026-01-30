Nestle India logs strongest volume growth in 5 years, net rises 45%

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Nestle India reported a 45.1 per cent year-on-year hike in net profit to ₹998 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (FY26), driven by volume-led sales growth. The company said it reported its highest volume growth in five years.

“This performance demonstrates our resilience and adaptability in a competitive market. The growth trajectory is a result of the passion and hard work of our teams, distributors and partners, backed by faster and sharper decision-making, supplemented by the positive momentum from GST rate rationalisation. It also reflects our ongoing efforts to be future-ready, innovate and respond to consumer preferences,” Manish Tiwary, chairman and managing director, Nestle India, said in an earnings release.

The maker of KitKat chocolates and Nescafé coffee reported an 18.6 per cent uptick in consolidated net sales to ₹5,667 crore from ₹4,780 crore in the year-ago period, led largely by volume growth — “the strongest in nearly five years,” the release stated.

Confectionery was the fastest-growing product group, witnessing “robust double-digit growth fuelled by strong underlying volume increases”, the company stated, adding that this was supported by significant advertising spends, expansion of stores, and expanded product offerings.

Powdered and liquid beverages saw their 18th consecutive quarter of double-digit sell-out growth, while prepared dishes and cooking aids registered strong double-digit value growth on the back of accelerated volume growth.

Milk products and nutrition showed improved performance with mid-single-digit growth, while the pet food business saw strong double-digit growth.

All channels, including e-commerce, general trade and quick commerce, also witnessed strong double-digit growth. Meanwhile, the company increased its consumer-focused media and advertising spending by 42 per cent year on year during the quarter.

In its commodity outlook, the company pointed out that milk prices have not softened despite the flush season, driven by robust demand, while edible oil prices remain elevated and are expected to trade sideways in the first half of 2026.

“The upcoming wheat harvest in April 2026 looks promising. Coffee prices have stabilised at lower levels than last year due to favourable crop yields in both Vietnam and India,” it added.

“We will continue delivering high-quality products that resonate with our consumers. We will move forward with focus, speed and impact, while driving operational excellence and long-term value with discipline and clarity,” Tiwary added.