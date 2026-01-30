Friday, January 30, 2026 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties buys 8.5 acre land in Pune for ₹2k cr housing project

Godrej Properties buys 8.5 acre land in Pune for ₹2k cr housing project

In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties informed that it has acquired a 8.5-acre land parcel through outright purchase at Mahalunge, Pune

Housing

The company has a strong presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Friday said it has bought 8.5 acre land to build a housing project with an estimated revenue of Rs 2,000 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties informed that it has acquired a 8.5-acre land parcel through outright purchase at Mahalunge, Pune.

"The proposed development will primarily comprise group housing and is expected to offer a developable potential of approximately 2.1 million square feet, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,000 crore," the company said.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "Pune is one of India's most vibrant urban centers, driven by robust infrastructure development and thriving commercial hubs."  Godrej Properties, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, is acquiring land parcels for future developments.

 

The company has a strong presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR. It has also entered the Hyderabad market recently.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adani Group

Bangladesh appoints UK law firm to arbitrate coal pricing with Adani Group

groww

Groww, Edelweiss among bidders for Prudential's India asset management arm

Maruti Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki logo

Maruti Suzuki onboards 5 early-stage startups to create new tech solutions

Hemant Malik, executive director of ITC

ITC to roll out freshness-led packaged foods via food-tech platform

Vedanta

Vedanta targets listing demerged units on Indian exchanges by mid-May: CFO

Topics : Godrej Properties housing projects housing project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance