Bajaj Auto posts record Q3 revenue and profit as EVs fuel domestic growth

Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto on Friday posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue and profit during the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3 FY26).

Bajaj Auto’s consolidated net profit for the quarter grew 25 per cent year on year (YoY) to ₹2,749 crore, while revenue rose 23 per cent to ₹16,204 crore.

This was achieved through a richer product mix and double-digit growth across all segments, backed by a favourable festive season and GST-led momentum.

While entry-level segments benefited the least from GST cuts, premium segments saw the strongest uplift due to improved consumer sentiment.

Domestic motorcycles performed exceptionally well in the 125 cc-and-above segment, supported by robust demand for the Pulsar portfolio following product upgrades and targeted activations, driving quarterly retail volumes to record levels.

The domestic business posted record revenues this quarter largely on the back of the electric portfolio, which accounted for 25 per cent of domestic revenue.

Speaking to the media after the results, Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto, said: “Q3 marked peak performance for us, building on a strong Q2, supported by a favourable demand environment after GST rationalisation. The industry moved into double-digit growth, led by higher-displacement and premium segments, which aligns well with our portfolio, while exports also delivered strong growth. When you put together domestic ICE, EVs and exports, it resulted in an exceptionally strong quarter.”

On the demand outlook, Sharma said the company continues to see encouraging trends in the near term. “Growth momentum remains healthy into the next few months, aided by festive and wedding season demand, though sustainability will depend on inflation trends, especially fuel and rental inflation,” he added.

The results were announced after market hours. Bajaj Auto’s shares ended 0.7 per cent higher, closing at ₹9,583 per share on the BSE.

EV performance

The Chetak electric scooter saw a strong rebound in the quarter after supply constraints eased, helping Bajaj Auto regain the number-two position in the electric scooter market. The company has also expanded the Chetak range with a new entry-level variant aimed at younger buyers and women.

“EVs now contribute 25 per cent of Bajaj Auto’s domestic revenues, probably making us India’s largest EV player, with 25 PLI-certified models. As a result, our EV portfolio has moved into double-digit profitability, compared to losses just a year ago,” Sharma added.

Earlier, EV growth dipped during the festive, ICE-led surge, but it has now returned to normal levels — 15 to 20 per cent for e-scooters and 50 to 60 per cent for e-three-wheelers.

Export performance

Exports rebounded strongly this quarter, crossing the 600,000-unit mark after 15 quarters, with export revenues at ₹544 crore, while sustaining double-digit YoY growth. The performance was led by double-digit growth in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Overall export volumes grew in the range of 15 to 20 per cent, with export revenues heading towards an all-time high in dollar terms.

On exports, Sharma said disruptions such as tariff hikes or currency volatility in markets such as Mexico and South Africa are part of doing business in emerging markets. Mexico remains a key market, supported by local manufacturing through partners.

KTM plans

Bajaj Auto said the turnaround of KTM is progressing as planned following the acquisition of a 75 per cent stake, with the company executing a three-pronged revival strategy focused on liquidity support, leadership restructuring and cost optimisation.

“The focus has been on restoring liquidity, rebuilding the top management team and driving cost reductions across operations, manufacturing and sourcing,” Sharma said.

He added that the leadership transition at KTM is largely complete, with a new chief executive officer, chief financial officer and chief information officer already in place, and a new chief strategy officer expected to join by April. Calendar year 2026, he said, would be a “very important year” to demonstrate tangible progress under the turnaround plan.

On manufacturing and sourcing, Sharma said Bajaj Auto will continue to expand collaboration with KTM wherever it makes economic sense. “We have already manufactured over 1.4 million motorcycles for KTM across global markets, and as the industry shifts production to more competitive geographies, this collaboration will only expand without compromising on quality,” he said.

ABS mandate

On the proposed ABS mandate, Sharma said while Bajaj Auto supports efforts to improve vehicle safety, the company is mindful of the potential impact on costs and demand, particularly in price-sensitive segments.

“ABS will certainly drive up costs and could become one of the factors that threatens growth. We are not fighting safety regulations; instead, we welcome them. There has to be a balance between safety objectives and affordability, and there has been constructive dialogue with the authorities on this,” he said.