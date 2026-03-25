Network18 appoints Raj Jain as independent director for five years
Former Times Group CEO joins Network18 board as additional independent director, bringing multi-platform media leadership experience
BS Reporter Mumbai
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Network18 has appointed Raj Jain as an additional independent director from March 25 to March 24, 2031, it said in a stock exchange filing.
Before starting his entrepreneurial journey in 2020, Raj was chief executive officer, The Times of India Group, across print, television, out-of-home, and digital businesses.
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Topics : Network 18 Times Group Company News media industry
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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 9:40 PM IST