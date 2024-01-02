Hero MotoCorp sales increase by 5% YoY to 5.49 million units in 2023

Sensex (    %)
                        
Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday reported a 5 per cent rise in its total sales at 54.99 lakh units in 2023 as compared to 52.47 lakh units sold in the previous year.
In December 2023, total sales were marginally down at 3,93,952 units as against 3,94,179 units in the year-ago month, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.
Motorcycle sales stood at 3,54,658 units last month as compared to 3,56,749 units in the corresponding period a year ago.
Scooter sales in December 2023 were, however, higher at 39,294 units as against 37,430 units in the year-ago month, the company said.
"With increased government spending and improved liquidity, encouraging farm activity and the upcoming marriage season, the company expects a positive momentum to build up from the fourth quarter onwards," Hero MotoCorp said.

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

