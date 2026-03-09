NoBroker's ConvoZen launches two frontier AI speech models for India

ConvoZen.AI, the enterprise conversational AI agentic platform of NoBroker, has unveiled its conversational AI stack along with frontier speech models.

The two models, Akshara (speech-to-text) and Ragini (text-to-speech), are built from the conversational infrastructure challenges at NoBroker. ConvoZen integrates the full lifecycle into a single platform built on conversational AI agents: copilot AI agents, supervisor AI agents and customer AI agents.

Across nine regional languages, Akshara outperformed Indian and global frontier models on public benchmarks such as Indic Voices and Swara. ConvoZen also launched the Indic Conversational AI Voice Benchmark, an open benchmark designed specifically for authentic B2C telephonic interactions.

“We believe the future of customer operations lies in the coexistence of human and AI agents. Our unified platform brings together Conversational AI Agents across voice, chat and WhatsApp with memory. With Akshara and Ragini, we are introducing indigenous frontier speech models built specifically for India’s multilingual, multi-dialect ecosystem.”

Ragini, which works across six languages, is tailored for BFSI, automotive, healthcare, D2C and edtech deployments.