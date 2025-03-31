Monday, March 31, 2025 | 09:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Nokia to upgrade VI's optical network to boost 4G services, back 5G rollout

Nokia to upgrade VI's optical network to boost 4G services, back 5G rollout

Nokia is among three vendors selected by Vodafone Idea for the Rs 30,000 crore network expansion plan

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company’s sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

This upgrade is expected to increase Vodafone Idea's capacity, which will support 4G data growth in the network of telecom operators. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom gear maker Nokia will upgrade and expand Vodafone Idea optical transport network across key metro and circle locations in India, the company said on Monday.

Nokia is among three vendors selected by Vodafone Idea for the Rs 30,000 crore network expansion plan.

"Nokia's innovative optical solutions align perfectly with our goal to enhance customer experience and ensure robust network readiness for future demands.

"With Nokia's advanced optical network solutions, we are excited to build an agile, high-capacity and future-ready network that will support India's digital transformation and drive innovation across sectors," Vodafone Idea chief technology officer Jagbir Singh said in a statement.

 

This upgrade is expected to increase Vodafone Idea's capacity, which will support 4G data growth in the network of telecom operators.

In addition, Nokia's equipment will modernise the network, providing flexibility and efficiency, and boost VIL's 5G rollout, the statement said.

"We are proud to be selected by Vodafone Idea (VIL) to modernise their optical transport network. This significant milestone with VIL further cements Nokia's leadership in India's optical transport market and commitment to enabling next-generation connectivity in India," Sang Xulei, Vice President and Head of Network Infrastructure at Nokia Asia Pacific, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Renault

Renault to acquire Nissan Motor's 51% stake in Indian manufacturing JV

Real Estate

ABREL divests Century Pulp and Paper undertaking for Rs 3,498 crore

Aditya birla fashion and Retail

ABREL sells Century pulp and paper business to ITC for ₹3,498 crore

hcltech

HCLTech launches US arm to serve public sector, education & defence needs

Bajaj

Bajaj hits record sales of over 26,000 vehicles on Gudi Padwa weekend

Topics : Nokia telecom services Vodafone Idea 5G in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Explore News

Eid 2025 Stock Market Holiday US H-1B VISA Lottery Results 2026MI vs KKR Playing 11Gold and Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather UpdatesWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon