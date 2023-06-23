Nova IVF Fertility, a fertility chain owned by Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH) , has acquired WINGS IVF, a regional IVF chain based in Ahmedabad. With this acquisition, Nova IVF Fertility will expand its footprint to 68 centres in 44 cities. According to reports the deal size is estimated to be around Rs 125-140 crore. The company did not disclose the deal size. WINGS IVF was launched in 2014 and since then has established its centres in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Delhi. They have achieved more than 20,000 live births through IVF pregnancies.Shobhit Agarwal, CEO of Nova IVF Fertility, said "The ethos of WINGS IVF and Nova IVF Fertility is deeply rooted in clinical science and providing international standards of fertility treatments. We are delighted to welcome WINGS IVF to the Nova IVF Fertility family.."Jayesh Amin, Founder and Director of WINGS IVF, With this partnership, we aim to bring in advanced newer technologies like Regenerative therapy, which can help couples reduce their dependence on donor eggs."Ritesh Pandey, Group CFO & Head BD at Asia Healthcare Holdings, acknowledged the consolidation trend in the IVF services market and expressed confidence in strengthening their presence in the North and West regions of India through the collaboration of Nova IVF Fertility and WINGS IVF.