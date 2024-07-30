NSE issues warning to Suzlon for non-compliance with disclosure norms

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) has issued a warning letter to Suzlon Energy Ltd for non-compliance with disclosure rules.

In its letter to Suzlon, NSE observed that a disclosure of an analyst's call of the company held on November 6, 2023, was submitted to the exchange on the same day.

The disclosure seems to be at shorter notice as required under the Sebi's LODR (listing obligations and disclosure requirements) rule, the letter dated July 29 said.

The LODR rule requires a listed entity to inform the schedule of analysts or institutional investors to meet at least two working days in advance (excluding the date of intimation and date of meet).