NTPC begins commercial operations of 38 MW solar capacity in Gujarat

NTPC begins commercial operations of 38 MW solar capacity in Gujarat

The new unit is part of the 300-MW Khavda Solar Energy Project of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a step-down subsidiary of NTPC through its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Limited

A total capacity of 262.07 MW has been declared as commercially operational.

State-owned NTPC Ltd on Sunday said it began the commercial operation of a 38-MW solar power capacity of its step-down subsidiary in Gujarat.

The new unit is part of the 300-MW Khavda Solar Energy Project of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a step-down subsidiary of NTPC through its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Limited, the public sector power generator said in an exchange filing.

The first part capacity of 142.2 MW, second part capacity of 32.8 MW and third part capacity of 49.125 MW have already been declared commercially operational with effect from June 28, June 30, and August 22 this year, respectively, NTPC said.

 

"...the fourth part capacity of 37.95 MW out of 300 MW Khavda Solar Energy Project under 450 MW Hybrid Tranche V Project in Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a stepdown subsidiary of NTPC Limited through its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Limited", has been declared commercially operational on October 19, the filing said.

A total capacity of 262.07 MW has been declared as commercially operational.

At present, commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy Limited Group stands at 7,515.72 MW. With the addition of the new unit, the total installed capacity of NGEL Group has reached 7,553.675 MW.

