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Home / Companies / News / NTPC, UK's Octopus Energy sign pact to explore power sector opportunities

NTPC, UK's Octopus Energy sign pact to explore power sector opportunities

Homegrown power giant NTPC has signed an agreement with UK-based Octopus Energy Group to explore business opportunities in various segments, including electricity distribution and storage.

power, energy

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 9:15 PM IST

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Homegrown power giant NTPC has signed an agreement with UK-based Octopus Energy Group to explore business opportunities in various segments, including electricity distribution and storage.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Jatinder Singh Chandok, Head International Business Development, NTPC, and Chris Fitzgerald, Group Director, International Affairs, Octopus Energy, on the sidelines of Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 in the national capital.

The collaboration will explore opportunities across India, the UK and other mutually agreed geographies with a focus on enhancing efficiency, affordability, reliability, and clean energy adoption, NTPC said.

The MoU establishes a non-binding frameworkfor cooperation aimed at identifying, assessing, and pursuing opportunities in electricity distribution and retail, renewable energy and storage, electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, digital energy platforms, innovation, research & development and capacity building.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 9:15 PM IST

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