NTPC, NPCIL sign agreement for joint development of nuclear power plants

Joint Venture company to develop Chutka Madhya Pradesh Atomic Power Project of 2x700 MW and Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project of 4x700 MW

BS Web Team
NTPC

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 6:57 PM IST
NTPC Ltd, on Monday, signed a supplementary joint venture agreement with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) for the development of nuclear power projects, a power ministry statement said.
 
This supplementary joint venture agreement marks a pivotal step for NTPC Ltd and NPCIL to collaborate and cooperate in the field of development of nuclear power projects which shall help the country in meeting its clean energy commitments to achieve a net zero emission target by 2070.

Initially, the JV company will develop two pressurised heavy-water reactor (PHWR) projects, Chutka Madhya Pradesh Atomic Power Project 2x700 MW and Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project 4x700 MW, which were identified as a part of fleet mode nuclear projects, the government said in its release.
The agreement was signed by Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, director projects, NTPC Ltd and Ranjay Sharan, director projects, NPCIL.

Among those present at the signing ceremony were RK Singh, minister of power, new & renewable energy, KN Vyas, secretary DAE & chairman Atomic Energy Commission, Alok Kumar, secretary, ministry of power, Gurdeep Singh, CMD NTPC, B C Pathak, CMD NPCIL and senior officials of Ministry of Power and Department of Atomic Energy.
Meanwhile, NTPC on Monday announced the appointment of Shivam Srivastava as Director (Fuel). Srivastava assumed charge of the post on Sunday, the company said.

"Ministry of Power ...approval of the Competent Authority for appointment of Shivam Srivastava, Chief General Manager (CGM), NTPC to the post of Director (Fuel), NTPC Ltd from the date of his assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier," according to a regulatory filing.
Srivastava, a Mechanical Engineering graduate from Kamala Nehru Institute of Technology, Sultanpur (Avadh University) and Post Graduate in Business Management from MDI Gurgaon, had joined NTPC as 13th batch executive trainee in 1988.

He has also undergone a leadership management course from Harvard Business School, Boston (USA). With over 34 years of experience, he has contributed in the areas of fuel handling, fuel management, safety, plant operation & maintenance, and in coal mining projects, the company said.

(With agency inputs)
Topics : NTPC NPCIL nuclear power BS Web Reports

First Published: May 01 2023 | 6:57 PM IST

FAME subsidy saga: Ola to repay customers for separately billed chargers

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
