Companies should take care of their employees: Vedanta Chairman on layoffs

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal shared his views on LinkedIn, saying the companies should take care of their employees as they will only take care of their business

IANS New Delhi
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
As global layoffs, especially in the tech industry, continue unabated in 2023, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on Monday shared his views on LinkedIn, saying the companies should take care of their employees as they will only take care of their business.

He recalled the time when Vedanta first took over Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL).

"In these uncertain times of global layoffs, I am reminded of a story that will always stay with me -- one of hope, unity and the power of believing in people. When we first took over HZL, instead of focusing on machines, we chose to put our focus on people who made this company what it was," he posted.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta Group Company, is one of the world's largest and India's only integrated producer of Zinc-Lead and Silver.

Agarwal said their motto was simple -- respect people who have given you their time and effort and uphold their dignity.

"Humne unke concerns ko address kiya aur unki kadi mehnat ko reward bhi kiya (We addressed their concerns and duly rewarded their hard work). Team ke sath milkar (along with the team) we made our relationship with union leaders strong and focused on solving many of the old long-term issues," Agarwal further said.

Together, they reached amazing milestones and the company's metal capacity increased by 5 times and revenue by 19 times, all this while building a strong workforce.

"If there is one advice I could give to our young people in business, it is this -- at the heart of your business lies your most valuable asset, your people. Aap apne logon ka dhyaan rakhein, woh aapke business ka dhyaan rakhenge," he posted.

Led by tech companies, more than 3 lakh people worldwide have lost their jobs in recent months, with thousands being given the pink slips in India.

--IANS

na/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Anil Agarwal Vedanta

First Published: May 01 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

