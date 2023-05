Bharti Airtel, Bridgepointe Technologies launch new strategic partnership

In a filing with the stock exchanges, the company said, the Airtel-Bridgepointe partnership will enable US enterprises interested in expanding to India and Africa to leverage Airtel’s digital infrastructure solution. Bharti Airtel, on Monday, announced its strategic partnership with Bridgepointe Technologies, a tech advisory firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies bridge the gap between tech investments and business results.



“At Airtel, we have massive network investments, a strong product ecosystem, and a large customer base, especially in India and Africa. We are delighted to collaborate with Bridgepointe to extend our extensive suite of products to their customer base,” said Vani Venkatesh, CEO - Global Business, Bharti Airtel. Airtel’s knowledge, experience, and understanding of every layer of the communications ecosystem, combined with the company’s commitment to sustainability, create the perfect framework for partnerships with companies such as Bridgepointe looking to expand into India and Africa.



“With our relationships and Airtel’s reach and credibility in the market, we are confident that we can create substantial opportunities for companies looking to expand their digital businesses into these regions. This partnership is a prime example of how Bridgepointe's Data Centre practice continues to expand its reach worldwide to benefit our enterprise customers,” said Melara. “We are pleased to partner with Airtel in the Indian and African marketplace, one of the marquee suppliers in the region,” said Mel Melara, VP of Sales and Head of the Data Centre Practice, Bridgepointe Technologies.

Also Read Airtel World Pass international plans for prepaid, postpaid users announced Bharti Airtel to increase entry-level tariff in all circles soon: Report Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Hero Moto, Adani Green, Ambuja Cement, NDTV Fixed broadband may trigger next leg of growth for RJio, Airtel: Analysts Airtel may end cheap subscription plans but decision has risks: Analysts Eicher Motors' CV arm posts sales uptick of 18.9% to 6,567 units in April Companies should take care of their employees: Vedanta Chairman on layoffs Brookfield, Bharti enter commercial real estate JV worth Rs 5,000 cr RIL-bp sets $11 per mmBtu as opening price for gas auction from KG-D6 block Maruti Suzuki expects recovery in semiconductor chip shortage in Q2



Additionally, the partnership will capitalise on Nxtra by Airtel’s largest network of secure, scalable, and sustainable data centres in India offering services to several leading enterprises, hyperscalers, start-ups, SMEs and governments across the country. Nxtra’s commitment to sustainability and achieving net zero by 2031 will also be at the forefront of Bridgepointe’s outreach. Through this partnership, Bridgepointe will leverage its own established foothold in the data centre market and be able to offer all of Airtel’s products and services as part of their portfolio. Major offerings include global connectivity solutions, DIA, IPLC, Data Centre, and SD-WAN.

Airtel ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is also India’s largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second-largest mobile operator in Africa. It boasts a customer base of more than 500 million across 17 countries in South Asia and Africa. Additionally, Nxtra by Airtel owns and operates 12 large and 120 edge data centre facilities across India.