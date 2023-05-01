close

Bharti Airtel, Bridgepointe Technologies launch new strategic partnership

The partnership will enable US enterprises interested in expanding to India and Africa to leverage Airtel's digital infrastructure solution

BS Web Team New Delhi
SoftBank already has a close relation with the Mittals, the founders of Bharti

3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 6:10 PM IST
Bharti Airtel, on Monday, announced its strategic partnership with Bridgepointe Technologies, a tech advisory firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies bridge the gap between tech investments and business results.
In a filing with the stock exchanges, the company said, the Airtel-Bridgepointe partnership will enable US enterprises interested in expanding to India and Africa to leverage Airtel’s digital infrastructure solution.

Airtel’s knowledge, experience, and understanding of every layer of the communications ecosystem, combined with the company’s commitment to sustainability, create the perfect framework for partnerships with companies such as Bridgepointe looking to expand into India and Africa.
“At Airtel, we have massive network investments, a strong product ecosystem, and a large customer base, especially in India and Africa. We are delighted to collaborate with Bridgepointe to extend our extensive suite of products to their customer base,” said Vani Venkatesh, CEO - Global Business, Bharti Airtel.

“We are pleased to partner with Airtel in the Indian and African marketplace, one of the marquee suppliers in the region,” said Mel Melara, VP of Sales and Head of the Data Centre Practice, Bridgepointe Technologies.
“With our relationships and Airtel’s reach and credibility in the market, we are confident that we can create substantial opportunities for companies looking to expand their digital businesses into these regions. This partnership is a prime example of how Bridgepointe's Data Centre practice continues to expand its reach worldwide to benefit our enterprise customers,” said Melara.

Through this partnership, Bridgepointe will leverage its own established foothold in the data centre market and be able to offer all of Airtel’s products and services as part of their portfolio. Major offerings include global connectivity solutions, DIA, IPLC, Data Centre, and SD-WAN.
Additionally, the partnership will capitalise on Nxtra by Airtel’s largest network of secure, scalable, and sustainable data centres in India offering services to several leading enterprises, hyperscalers, start-ups, SMEs and governments across the country. Nxtra’s commitment to sustainability and achieving net zero by 2031 will also be at the forefront of Bridgepointe’s outreach.

Airtel ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is also India’s largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second-largest mobile operator in Africa. It boasts a customer base of more than 500 million across 17 countries in South Asia and Africa. Additionally, Nxtra by Airtel owns and operates 12 large and 120 edge data centre facilities across India.
Topics : Bharti Airtel strategic partnership

First Published: May 01 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

