Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Star Health partners Medi Assist to launch AI-based claims settlement

Star Health partners Medi Assist to launch AI-based claims settlement

Star Health will adopt MAtrixan advanced AI-powered claims platformwhich will help the city-headquartered company manage rising claim volumes while maintaining speed, consistency, and transparency

Star Health Insurance

The partnership with Medi Assist will also help Star Health identify and eliminate fraud through AI tools, the company said. (Photo: X@StarHealthIns)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd has partnered with Medi Assist to offer Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered claims settlement to its customers, a top official said on Wednesday.

Through this partnership, Star Health will adopt MAtrixan advanced AI-powered claims platformwhich will help the city-headquartered company manage rising claim volumes while maintaining speed, consistency, and transparency in its operations.

The platform introduces intelligent automation, reduces manual processes, and streamlines workflows, enabling stronger turnaround performance across the network, Star Health and Allied Insurance said in a company statement.

Commenting on the partnership, Star Health and Allied Insurance MD and CEO Anand Roy said, "This marks a major step forward in strengthening our in-house claims management capabilities. This partnership is a key milestone in our journey to build a more agile and technology-driven claims ecosystem."  "Claims are at the heart of the insurance experience, and with Medi Assist's platform, we are enhancing speed, accuracy, and consistency, while keeping a keen eye on fraud, waste, and abuse," he added.

 

The partnership with Medi Assist will also help Star Health identify and eliminate fraud through AI tools, the company said.

One of the key advantages of this partnership for Star Health is the rules and configuration-based engine, which ensures consistent and standardised claims adjudication, thereby reducing subjectivity and improving accuracy.

"We are excited to collaborate with Star Health on this transformative journey. This partnership is set to redefine industry standards in technology-driven insurance operations, ensuring an exceptional policyholder experience," Medi Assist CEO Satish Gidugu said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

green hydrogen

SECI extends deadline for green ammonia tender submission to June 30

PremiumTata Motors

Tata Motors plans new Ace diesel variant without DEF, targets SCV recovery

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Cognizant to invest ₹1,500 cr in Andhra, pledges to create 8,000 jobs

Equal, WEF 2025, Technology Pioneers, data sharing, KYC, India startups, fintech, Rajeev Ranjan, Keshav Reddy, WEF Annual Meeting

Data sharing platform Equal named among WEF's top 100 global tech pioneers

Driving towards green horizons, OMCs unite for hydrogen road map

Greenzo Energy receives order worth ₹320 crore from Oswal Energies

Topics : Star Health Insurance artifical intelligence Insurance claims

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon