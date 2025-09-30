Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 06:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Omega Seiki Mobility launches world's first autonomous electric 3-wheeler

Omega Seiki Mobility launches world's first autonomous electric 3-wheeler

With the passenger variant of the world's first production-ready autonomous three-wheeler priced at ₹4 lakh and the cargo version at ₹4.14 lakh

Omega Seiki Mobility

Swayamgati is the first Indian product to fully capitalise on this trend at scale, Omega Seiki Mobility said. | Credit: omegaseikimobility.com

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Electric mobility firm Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) on Tuesday announced the launch of an autonomous electric three-wheeler, Swayamgati, aimed at addressing the growing challenges of urban congestion and last-mile transit.

With the passenger variant of the world's first production-ready autonomous three-wheeler priced at Rs 4 lakh and the cargo version at Rs 4.14 lakh, the vehicle integrates Omega Seiki Mobility's electric vehicle platform with AI-driven retrofit autonomous system, offering seamless and intelligent transport for short-distance use cases in airports, smart campuses, industrial parks, gated communities, and dense urban environments, the company said.

The autonomous electric vehicles (AEVs) are rapidly emerging as a transformative force in the global mobility sector, the company said, citing a 2025 McKinsey report, which stated that the global autonomous vehicle market is expected to surpass $ 620 billion by 2030, with shared and low-speed autonomous mobility solutions accounting for a significant share.

 

In India, where urban congestion and last-mile transit challenges are growing rapidly, AEVs offer a unique opportunity to deliver safe, efficient, and cost-effective mobility especially in structured and semi-controlled environments, it said.

Swayamgati is the first Indian product to fully capitalise on this trend at scale, Omega Seiki Mobility said.

"The launch of Swayamgati is not just a product introduction, it's a bold step into the future of Indian transportation. Autonomous vehicles are no longer a futuristic concept; they are a present-day necessity for nations seeking sustainable and scalable mobility," said Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility.

With Swayamgati, the company is showing that India doesn't need to follow global trends, it can lead them, he said and added that "this vehicle proves that cutting-edge tech like AI, Lidar, and autonomous navigation can be made in India, for India, and at a price point that makes it truly accessible".

Swayamgati recently completed Phase 1 testing with a 3-km autonomous route that included seven stops, real-time obstacle detection, and safe passenger movement, all without human intervention. With these results validated, Phase 2 now begins with commercial rollout in controlled environments, the company said.

"Autonomous EVs will redefine how India moves in cities, campuses, and industrial zones, and we are proud to be at the forefront of that transformation," said Vivek Dhawan, Chief Strategy Officer, Omega Seiki Mobility.

Unlike autonomous vehicles designed for premium global markets, Swayamgati is purpose-built for the unique challenges of Indian roads and urban environments. It is engineered to function reliably in high-density, low-speed traffic scenarios, and across diverse terrains, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

