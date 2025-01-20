Business Standard

OMEGA unveils Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite watch, honouring Apollo 11

Each dial features a unique meteorite pattern, with ribbon-like flecks formed over millions of years

OMEGA Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite collection

Swiss luxury watchmaker OMEGA has introduced the Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite collection to commemorate the historic 1969 Moon landing. The 43 mm timepieces, available in two stainless steel variations, are powered by an advanced OMEGA calibre designed to track lunar cycles as seen from both the northern and southern hemispheres.
 
Each dial features a unique meteorite pattern, with ribbon-like flecks formed over millions of years. The iron meteorite surface is finished with either a black PVD or galvanic grey coating, enhancing its distinctive appearance.
 
The Speedmaster, renowned as the first watch worn on the Moon, remains one of OMEGA’s most iconic models. “At 6 o’clock, the Moonphase indicator displays two cabochon Moons crafted from genuine lunar meteorite,” the company stated. The stars in the background are arranged as they appeared on the night Apollo 11 reached the Moon, as seen from Bienne, Switzerland—home to OMEGA’s headquarters.
 
 
Design and features 
The watch includes a 60-minute and 12-hour recorder at 3 o’clock, a small seconds subdial at 9 o’clock, and a date display with a red anodised aluminium hand. It is powered by the manual-winding Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 9914, ensuring precision and reliability.

Key design elements include:
 
> Black PVD-coated meteorite dial: Features an 18K white gold bezel and hour markers, paired with a black ceramic bezel and a white enamel tachymeter scale.
  > Galvanic grey-coated meteorite dial: Set on a blue PVD-coated base with a blue ceramic bezel and white enamel tachymeter scale. The 18K gold hour markers and hands are blue PVD-coated, while the subdial hands are crafted from 18K white gold.
This latest Speedmaster iteration continues OMEGA’s legacy of merging its space heritage with cutting-edge watchmaking technology.

