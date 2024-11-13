Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / ONDC partners with Nazara to launch in-game shopping platform 'gCommerce'

ONDC partners with Nazara to launch in-game shopping platform 'gCommerce'

The platform aims to bolster revenue options for Indian game developers, who face challenges

Nazara Technologies

Listed gaming major Nazara Technologies has integrated with the Open Network for Digital Commerce. Image: Linkedin

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Listed gaming major Nazara Technologies has integrated with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to launch ‘gCommerce’, an in-game monetisation platform that integrates e-commerce within games.
 
The platform aims to bolster revenue options for Indian game developers, who face challenges like low in-app purchase (IAP) conversion rates and poor yields from advertising.
 
The integration will allow game developers to monetise through an affiliate revenue-sharing model, earning a commission on every successful transaction initiated by players through the gCommerce platform.
 
The gCommerce platform is currently in soft launch and will be rolled out to game developers starting Q1 FY26.
 
 
“We are excited to announce the upcoming launch of gCommerce by Nazara via integration with the ONDC Network, as it represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower game developers with effective and innovative monetization solutions,” said Nitish Mittersain, CEO of Nazara Technologies.
 
“We are not only creating new revenue opportunities for developers but also enriching the overall experience for our gamers,” he said.

More From This Section

AI

Kovai.co acquires Bengaluru-based business-to-consumer SaaS company Floik

Nearly half of the ~1.12 trillion collected by states and Union Territories (UTs) as the building and other construction workers' welfare cess remained unutilised till March 31 this year, a Business Standard analysis has revealed.

Prism Johnson posts bigger-than-expected Q2 loss on tepid cement demand

gavel law cases

NCLAT directs IL&FS to complete resolution of remaining firms by March 31

Indian Oil

Arvindar Singh Sahney will be new chairman of Indian Oil Corporation

Sriharsha Majety, Swiggi

Expecting very solid growth for next 3-5 years: Swiggy CEO Majety

 
ONDC Network’s expertise in creating an open, interoperable network for digital commerce will enable Nazara’s gCommerce platform to connect with a wide range of sellers across more than 10 categories, ensuring a rich diversity of product offering for gamers, ONDC said in a statement.
 
“Nazara coming on ONDC Network to launch gCommerce is a testament to the versatility of the Network in supporting various industries and use cases,” said T Koshy, CEO of ONDC.
 
“By bringing e-commerce into the gaming ecosystem, we are paving the way for a seamless blend of entertainment and shopping that adds value for players, developers, and the broader digital commerce network,” he added.
 
India’s gaming market grew 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) by revenue to $3.8 billion in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24). The market is expected to cross $9.2 billion by FY29, growing at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent, as in-app purchases and ad revenue continue to grow, according to a recent report by gaming-focused venture capital firm Lumikai.
 
While real-money gaming (RMG) continues to be the biggest driver of revenue for the industry at the moment, contributing as much as $2.4 billion to the overall revenue pool, in-app purchase revenue was the fastest growing segment in FY24 at 41 per cent YoY.
 
By FY29, in-app purchases, growing at a CAGR of 44 per cent, are expected to surpass RMG revenues, the report said. 

Also Read

Nazara Technologies

Nazara Tech up 4% as arm acquires UK's growth marketing agency for Rs 52-cr

gaming

Delta Corp, Nazara: Should you bet on online gaming shares ahead of Diwali?

Union Budget, Budget 2024, market, stock markets

Stocks To Watch: ICICI Securities, Nazara, NTPC, AB Capital, Tata Power

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Nazara Tech to raise Rs 900 crore; ups stake in Absolute Sports to 91%

Nitish Mittersain, CEO of Nazara Technologies

Nazara to acquire PokerBaazi parent Moonshine Technology for Rs 982 cr

Topics : Nazara Technologies e-commerce industry e-commerce companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon