close
Sensex (0.26%)
66118.69 + 173.22
Nifty (0.55%)
19716.45 + 107.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.81%)
5860.90 + 47.20
Nifty Midcap (0.42%)
40640.80 + 170.70
Nifty Bank (0.28%)
44588.30 + 122.45
Heatmap

Amul expects no price hike after timely monsoon in Gujarat: Chief Mehta

On the investment plans, he said that they are investing close to Rs 3,000 crore every year and that is going to be there for the next several years

Amul

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 7:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amul does not anticipate any price hike as the situation is "pretty" good this year after timely monsoon rains in Gujarat and flush milk procurement season is starting, GCMMF Managing Director Jayen S Mehta said on Wednesday.
The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) sells its dairy products under the popular Amul brand.
The situation is pretty good this year because of timely monsoon in Gujarat at least which means the pressure on producers for the feed and fodder cost is not high, and we are entering the flush season of milk procurement, so we are not anticipating any hike, Mehta told PTI.
He said this while replying to a question about whether there would be any kind of price rise in the coming months.
On the investment plans, he said that they are investing close to Rs 3,000 crore every year and that is going to be there for the next several years.
"with increase in milk procurement and processing facilities also need expansion, we will be announcing a new dairy plant at Rajkotwith a capacity of more than 20 lakh litres per day, and a new packaging and processing units also there, Mehta said.

Also Read

All you need to know about Amul-Nandini controversy in poll-bound Karnataka

'No fungus contamination in lassi': Amul terms viral video 'fake'

Nandini vs Amul battle in Karnataka: Gujarat CM says no need for boycott

Reliance Retail ropes in former Amul chief RS Sodhi to drive grocery biz

Milky way: Beyond Amul vs Nandini, dairy brands that dominate their states

Google rolls out earthquake alerts system for android users in India

Apollo joins look-East bandwagon for acquisitions, secures Kolkata facility

Fintech firm Bright Money raises Rs 515 cr in equity, debt funding

Sonata Software aims for $1.5 bn revenue by FY26; to focus on BFS, health

UBS, Credit Suisse see growing probe over alleged Russian sanctions evasion

He added that they would invest at least Rs 2,000 crore in the Rajkot project while several other projects are also underway.
When asked about certain trading partners like the European Union (EU) demanding import duty concessions in the sector under free trade agreements (FTAs), Mehta said that milk is a source of livelihood for more than 10 crore families in the country and most of the producers are small and marginal farmers.
"If the developed countries want to dump their surpluses into our country, it becomes a problem for our farmers and that's what Amul has represented several times to the government," he said adding the government also understood this the core issue and that is why the dairy sector has been kept out in all FTAs.
"India allows import of dairy goods like European cheese at a marginal 30 per cent dutyThose countries do not reciprocate this. It is difficult to export dairy products to EU The US has duties from 60-100 per centIndia is an open market but here we don't want their surpluses to come at a cheaper rate and harm the livelihood of our small farmers," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amul Monsoon Gujarat

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAkasa AirStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 Men's CricketByju's Lay offGold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon