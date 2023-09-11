Confirmation

Oriana Power bags orders worth Rs 134 cr for solar projects in K'taka, Raj

Oriana Power Ltd on Monday announced securing two fresh orders totalling Rs 134.6 crore to set up solar capacities in Karnataka and Rajasthan

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
Oriana Power Ltd on Monday announced securing two fresh orders totalling Rs 134.6 crore to set up solar capacities in Karnataka and Rajasthan.
It has secured an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contract worth Rs 100.2 crore from a steel company for construction of a 29 MW captive open access solar power plant in Karnataka, Oriana said in a statement.
"With a projected completion date of five months, the company will oversee the project's life cycle, including design, engineering, supply, and installation," the statement said.
The second order worth Rs 34.4 crore is for setting up a 7 MW DC solar plant in Rajasthan, the renewable energy company said adding the project was awarded by a cement player in last week of August. The company would be responsible for supply of the auxiliary panel with metering and supply and laying of cables.
Oriana Power is one of India's leading solar energy solution providers that finances, constructs and operates solar projects for its industrial and commercial customers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka rajasthan Companies

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 4:50 PM IST

