Over 2.8 million companies registered in India, 65% active: Govt data

Over 2.8 million companies registered in India, 65% active: Govt data

Among those registered under the Companies Act, 2013, just 5,216 are foreign companies and out of those, 63 per cent or 3,281 entities were active at the end of January

Shares of information technology (IT) companies have jumped up to 11 per cent over the past month, as the outlook for the sector turned positive due to a confluence of factors, including US President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House.



Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 2.8 million companies are registered in the country and only 65 per cent of them or little over 1.81 million companies are active, according to official data.

Among those registered under the Companies Act, 2013, just 5,216 are foreign companies and out of those, 63 per cent or 3,281 entities were active at the end of January.

Latest data from the corporate affairs ministry also showed that a total of 16,781 companies were registered with a collective paid up capital of Rs 816.14 crore last month.

"A total number of 28,05,354 companies were registered in the country as on 31st January, 2025, of which 65 per cent (18,17,222) companies stand active. There is an increase of 0.14 per cent in the total proportion of active companies with respect to registered companies when compared to December 2024," the ministry said in its latest monthly information bulletin.

 

As many as 9,49,934 companies have been shuttered.

In terms of sectors, the maximum number of active companies were in business services at 27 per cent, followed by manufacturing (20 per cent), trading and community, personal and social services (13 per cent).

The highest number of active companies were in Maharashtra, followed by Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

"An increase in the number of active companies is witnessed in the states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi as compared to December 2024.

"Among the Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir showed a rise of 112 companies in contrast to December 2024," the ministry said.

As on January 31, there were 5,216 foreign companies registered in the country and out of them, 63 per cent or 3,281 entities were active.

"Of the 16 new overseas business entities that were registered with Ministry of Corporate Affairs during November 2024 - January 2025, 37.50 per cent were established in Delhi, 18.75 per cent in Kerala, 12.50 per cent in Tamil Nadu, 6.25 per cent in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana each," the ministry said.

Topics : companies law private companies Companies Act 2013

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

