Home / Companies / News / Lotte appoints Debabrata Mukherjee as MD for Havmor Ice Cream business

Lotte appoints Debabrata Mukherjee as MD for Havmor Ice Cream business

Prior to this, Debabrata Mukherjee served as the Managing Director and CEO of Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Ltd

In his new role, Mukherjee will lead the strategic direction and business growth of LOTTE India's ice cream portfolio, steering innovation and expansion for Havmor Ice Cream | Image: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

LOTTE India Corporation on Wednesday announced the appointment of Debabrata Mukherjee as Managing Director for its Havmor Ice Cream business.

Mukherjee will head the Ice Cream Division under Havmor Ice Cream, according to a statement issued by Lotte India Corporation.

Lotte India Corporation is part of South Korean multinational food company Lotte Wellfood Co.

In his new role, Mukherjee will lead the strategic direction and business growth of LOTTE India's ice cream portfolio, steering innovation and expansion for Havmor Ice Cream, the company said.

Mukherjee has over three decades of experience in leadership, business strategy, marketing and innovation. Prior to this, he served as the Managing Director and CEO of Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Ltd. He has also held senior leadership roles at The Coca-Cola Company across India, South Korea, and South-West Asia for 20 years.

 

Lotte India Corporation, already well recognised in India for its iconic Choco Pie and candy portfolio, and recently for launching Pepero, the global choco-stick mega brand, into the Market.

The South Korean major had acquired the over 80-year-old Indian ice cream brand Havmor Ice Cream in December 2017 for Rs 1,020 crore.

Later in 2024, it announced the merger of its Indian operations, including Lotte India and Havmor Ice Cream, into a single entity to boost brand presence and market share in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lotte Group LOTTE Havmor Havmor Ice Creams

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

