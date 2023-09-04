360 ONE Asset launches balanced hybrid fund for equity, debt instruments

360 ONE Asset Management Limited (360 ONE Asset), a financial services provider, announced the launch of "360 ONE balanced hybrid fund".

The fund, the first balanced hybrid fund in the category, is an open-ended balanced scheme investing in equity and debt instruments, the company said in a press release.

The new fund offer (NFO) will be open from September 4 to 18, and the minimum application amount is Rs 1,000 (and in multiples of Rs 1 thereafter).

"360 ONE Balanced Hybrid Fund provides investors access to both equity and fixed income asset classes along with the benefit of flexibility as fund managers would have the ability to dynamically adjust the allocation within the range of 40-60 per cent for both equity and debt, to align investments with prevailing market conditions.," the company said in a press release.

The equity portfolio shall be based on SCDV (secular-cyclical-defensives-value traps) framework, which enables the fund to invest across different market segments.

The fixed income allocation will focus on maintaining high credit quality (80-100 per cent active asset allocation) and low-interest rate risk.

The fund is ideal for those with a long-term investment horizon (above three years) and seeking a balanced mix of equity and debt exposure.

Anup Maheshwari, co-founder and chief information officer 360 ONE Asset, said, "We are excited to launch the first scheme under the balanced hybrid category. This comes at an opportune time from an asset allocation perspective considering market valuations are on the higher side. We believe that this fund is well-positioned to meet the needs of investors who are looking for a balanced investment approach with the objective of generating favourable risk-adjusted returns."

Mayur Patel, fund manager, listed equity, 360 ONE Asset, said, "The introduction of 360 ONE Balanced Hybrid Fund enables us to take advantage of opportunities across market capitalisations and sectors... We remain positive on the long-term prospects of the Indian equity market."

Milan Mody, fund manager, fixed income, 360 ONE Asset, said, "Amid global uncertainty, domestic macros remain strong, both externally (current account deficit) and internally (fiscal consolidation and capex focus). We believe we are at the peak of the rate hike cycle and the risk-reward has turned in favour of careful deployment into certain areas of the yield curve offering reasonable risk-adjusted returns"