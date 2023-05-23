close

Paytm Payments gets RBI nod to re-appoint Vijay Shekhar as part-time chair

One97 holds a 49 per cent stake in PPBL and Sharma holds the rest of the stake in the entity

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm), BFSI Summit

1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 11:31 PM IST
Paytm Payments Bank has received RBI nod to re-appoint Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma as part-time chairman for a year, a regulatory filing said on Tuesday.

"We have been informed that Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) has received approval of RBI for re-appointment of Mr. Vijay Shekhar Sharma as Part-time Chairman of PPBL, for a third term starting from May 23, 2023, for a period of one year," One97 Communications said in a regulatory filing.

One97 holds a 49 per cent stake in PPBL and Sharma holds the rest of the stake in the entity.

First Published: May 23 2023 | 11:31 PM IST

