Paytm Payments gets RBI nod to re-appoint Vijay Shekhar as part-time chair

Paytm Payments Bank has received RBI nod to re-appoint Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma as part-time chairman for a year, a regulatory filing said on Tuesday.
"We have been informed that Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) has received approval of RBI for re-appointment of Mr. Vijay Shekhar Sharma as Part-time Chairman of PPBL, for a third term starting from May 23, 2023, for a period of one year," One97 Communications said in a regulatory filing.
One97 holds a 49 per cent stake in PPBL and Sharma holds the rest of the stake in the entity.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)