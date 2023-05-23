close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PC shipments fell by 30% in first quarter, notebooks fared the worst

The hope is that global companies like HP, Dell, Acer, Asus, and Lenovo will move their production to India by giving contracts to EMS players

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
PC, Personal computer

Photo: Unsplash

4 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The India personal computer (PC) market shipment, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, dropped by an overall 30.1 per cent in the first quarter of CY2023 over the previous year, to only 2.99 million units, according to the latest data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker released on Tuesday.
In Q1CY23, while the demand for desktops was positive, the notebook category witnessed another weak quarter as it declined by 40.8 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y). The consumer segment declined by 36.1 per cent y-o-y primarily due to slowing demand and weak market sentiment. The commercial segment declined by 25.1 per cent y-o-y due to reduced/delayed procurement by enterprises and SMEs.

The continuous decline in shipments of PCs comes at a time when the government has just announced a revamped Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for IT products with better financial incentives. The aim is to enhance domestic production of PCs and laptops, which are currently mostly imported — that too, from China — and to transform India into an export hub.
The hope is that global companies like HP, Dell, Acer, Asus, and Lenovo will move their production to India by giving contracts to EMS players.

Experts expect the lower figures to be a temporary blip and that demand will pick up enough to make production in India attractive. According to the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) estimates, the PLI scheme in IT hardware envisages a cumulative production in six years of Rs 3.35 lakh crore, which is not even half of the cumulative demand in the domestic market for the same period.
But the reality at the moment is that the decline in shipments in Q1CY23 would have been even sharper had it not been for demand from the government and education segments. Procurement from government bodies propelled the segment to grow by 25.2 per cent y-o-y while fulfilment of the Gujarat education order helped the education segment grow by 65.6 per cent y-o-y.

Also Read

How to secure personal data amid a breach: Here's a list of dos and don'ts

China's crackdown on data access adds to list of missing statistics

India's revised data protection bill 'promising, clear': Meta's Nick Clegg

Data Bill to cause a behavioural change in firms: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Data of 30 mn railway users compromised, personal details on dark web

FTSE ups Manyavar's weighting; Max Healthcare likely to make MSCI cut

Flexi-staffing growth slows for second consecutive quarter on trot

Reliance Retail hands over pink slips to 700 staff, many on watch list

SpiceJet hikes salaries for captain pilots to Rs 7.5 lakh per month

Noida Metro invites feedback from public to improve services, experience


The biggest hit was in premium notebooks (>$1,000); these saw shipments decline by 65.8 per cent y-o-y in the commercial segment and 59 per cent y-o-y in the consumer segment. The IDC said that “significant inventory correction of Apple MacBooks and low demand from enterprises led to a slump in the shipment of premium notebooks. The online channel struggled for the second consecutive quarter, declining by 42.4 per cent y-o-y in Q1CY23”.
Channel partners across tiers for almost all vendors have been carrying heavy inventory for the last two quarters. Hence, shipments in the consumer segment decreased significantly in Q1CY23 as they focused on clearing off aging inventory.

“The consumer market is expected to gradually recover from June-July with the back-to-college demand and then aggressive online sales expected during the festive months in Q3/Q4,” said Bharath Shenoy, senior market analyst, IDC India. 
In terms of the companies, HP was the leader with a market share of 33.8 per cent despite an overall decline in shipments. Len­ovo was second in the pe­c­king order with less than ha­lf of HP’s market share at 15.7 per cent and it saw its shipments decline by 37.5 per cent.

While it was second in the consumer segment with a share of 14.2 per cent, it was marginally behind Dell in the commercial segment as it held third place with a share of 16.8 per cent. The vendor struggled in the government segment even though this quarter was driven by government orders. For the rest, Dell stood at number three followed by Acer and Asus.  

Topics : personal computer market Dell India HP

First Published: May 23 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PC shipments fell by 30% in first quarter, notebooks fared the worst

PC, Personal computer
4 min read

Dixon Technologies profit climbs 27.7% to Rs 80.62 cr in March quarter

Dixon Technologies
2 min read

FTSE ups Manyavar's weighting; Max Healthcare likely to make MSCI cut

Benchmark Indices
2 min read
Premium

Flexi-staffing growth slows for second consecutive quarter on trot

jobs
2 min read

Reliance Retail hands over pink slips to 700 staff, many on watch list

Reliance Retail
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

GQG's Jain raises stake in Adani stocks by 10% to $3.5 bn; to buy more

GQG’s Rajiv Jain
2 min read

Vedanta announces dividend worth Rs 6,877 cr, Rs 18.5 per equity share

Vedanta
2 min read

BPCL Q4 results: Net profit rises 159% to Rs 6,478 cr, revenue up 8%

BPCL
2 min read

Amara Raja Batteries Q4 results: Consolidated profit rises 41% to Rs 139 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read

Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath is backing on domestic consumption

Nikhil Kamath
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon