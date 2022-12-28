JUST IN
New Haryana rules on stone crusher units may blunt the war on air pollution
icon-arrow-left
Serum Institute to provide 20 mn Covishield doses to govt free of cost
Business Standard

Data of 30 mn railway users compromised, personal details on dark web

Breach not from IRCTC, says railways; ticketer's private partners on the govt's radar

Topics
data security | Indian Railways | IRCTC

Dhruvaksh Saha & Sourabh Lele  |  New Delhi 

hacking, hackers, cyberfraud, cyber security, cyber threat, digital, e-commerce, e-firms, payment, online, privacy, data breach

In what could be the biggest data breach of a government entity's digital assets till date, the personal details of nearly 30 million railway users have been put on sale on the dark web by a hacker. These details include name, email, phone number, gender, and other personal information of several government officials and notable personalities, among others, the hacker has claimed.

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 19:26 IST

