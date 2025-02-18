TVS Motor launches 2025 edition TVS Ronin at Rs 1.35 lakh ex-showroom

Two and three wheeler major TVS Motor Company has rolled out its 2025 edition 225 cc motorcycle 'Ronin' upgraded with safety features besides adding two new colors priced at Rs 1.35 lakh ex-showroom onwards, a senior company official said on Tuesday.
TVS RONIN has redefined motorcycling by blending the timeless appeal of retro aesthetics with cutting edge technology and contemporary riding. The new 2025 TVS RONIN now introduces vibrant colours, a sleek new style and enhanced features, the company said.
Targeted at the free spirited rider, TVS RONIN has been introduced with two new colours -- Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember. The 2025 edition with 'Dual Channel ABS variant' would be offered at a price of Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the company said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)