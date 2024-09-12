Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Peak XV Partners, 4 others sell stake worth Rs 1,601 cr in Honasa Consumer

Peak XV Partners, 4 others sell stake worth Rs 1,601 cr in Honasa Consumer

After the share sale, Peak XV Partners' stakeholding in Honasa Consumer has come down to 14.88 per cent from 18.69 per cent

NSE

According to the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Peak XV Partners sold over 12.3 mn shares or 3.81 per cent stake| (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA), and four others on Thursday divested a 10 per cent stake in Honasa Consumer, which owns Mamaearth brand, for Rs 1,601 crore through open market transactions, while ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and Morgan Stanley acquired stakes in the company.
Peak XV Partners through its arm Peak XV Partners Investments VI, Fireside Ventures through its affiliate Fireside Ventures Investment Fund I, Sequoia Capital Global Growth Fund III-US/ India Annex Fund, Sofina and Stellaris Venture Partners India I sold more than 32.3 mn shares or 10 per cent stake in Honasa Consumer, as per the data.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
According to the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Peak XV Partners sold over 12.3 mn shares or 3.81 per cent stake in Honasa Consumer and Fireside Ventures offloaded 6.583 mn shares or 2.03 per cent stake in Gurugram-based company.
In addition, Brussels-headquartered Sofina Ventures SA divested 6.015 mn shares or 1.85 per cent stake, Stellaris Venture Partners sold 4.530 mn shares, representing a 1.4 per cent stake in Honasa Consumer and Sequoia Capital Global Growth Fund III-US/ India Annex Fund disposed of 2.871 mn shares or 0.88 per cent stake in the company.
The shares were sold in the price range varying from Rs 495.01-496.12 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 1,601.71 crore.
After the share sale, Peak XV Partners' stakeholding in Honasa Consumer has come down to 14.88 per cent from 18.69 per cent, Fireside Ventures to 2.25 per cent from 4.28 per cent, Sofina to 3.31 per cent stake in Honasa Consumer from 5.16 per cent.

More From This Section

Airtel

Airtel signs pact with Italian telco to expand capacity in submarine cable

amazon

Amazon India creates over 100K seasonal jobs ahead of festive season

Sandhya Devanathan

WhatsApp Business' India revenue doubled in a year: Meta's Devanathan

Supreme Court, SC

SC allows Dicky Trust-Adani Power to run Coastal Energen until NCLAT ruling

PremiumGujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City)

Higher limit in FPIs: NRI investments in Gift City off to a slow start

Additionally, Sequoia Capital Global Growth Fund's stake has also declined to 3.47 per cent from 4.35 per cent while Stellaris Venture Partners shareholding in the firm has reduced to 3.35 per cent in Honasa Consumer.
Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance acquired 2.878 mn shares or 0.88 per cent stake in Honasa Consumer and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore purchased 2.417 mn shares of the company

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 495 apiece, taking the combined deal value to Rs 262.17 crore.
Details of the other buyers of Honasa Consumer's shares could not be ascertained.
Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA) is a leading venture capital (VC) and growth investing firm investing across India, South East Asia and beyond.
Last week, the VC firm has reduced its stake by divesting a little over 22 per cent stake in Indigo Paints for Rs 1,557 crore.
Shares of Honasa Consumer declined 5.36 per cent to close at Rs 494 apiece on the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Seven & i, Japan, Investment, M&A

Seven & I shareholder urges company for negotiations with Couche-Tard

nhpc

NHPC secures shareholders nod to hike borrowing limit to Rs 50,000 cr

Ajay, Ajay Singh, spicejet

SpiceJet Promoter Ajay Singh to dilute over 10% stake to raise Rs 3,000 cr

mergers and acquisitions

CVC Capital makes open offer to acquire 26% more stake in Aavas Financiers

Zee

ZEE Entertainment shareholders approve plan to raise Rs 2,000 crore

Topics : Shareholders National Stock Exchange of India NSE BSE NSE Mamaearth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon