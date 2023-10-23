Peak XV's scale-up programme Surge announces the ninth cohort of startup

Peak XV’s scale-up programme Surge today launched its ninth cohort of early-stage startups featuring thirty-two inspiring founders across thirteen startups. Cohort 09 marks several milestones for the firm: it is the first since Peak XV’s rebrand from Sequoia India & Southeast Asia, and forays into greater Asia-Pacific expansion with the inclusion of Australia-based startups.

Surge 09 is a cohort comprising diverse companies from India, Singapore and Australia. Almost half of these firms already have cross-border operations with their sights set on the global market.

In this cohort, Mindgrove and InCore are India’s first few semiconductor companies that are poised to play significant roles in the country’s ambition to become a global semiconductor hub. Mindgrove recently became the first Indian firm to join global silicon IP giant Imagination’s Open Access programme.

Newtrace is set to reshape the global green hydrogen market through the manufacture of cost-efficient, next-gen electrolysers that can be deployed around the world at record pace.

Ethereal Machines is enabling the production of high-quality precision engineering components via its proprietary multi-axis CNC machines. ZeroK is an AI platform that helps developers troubleshoot production incidents faster. Elivaas is a next-generation travel company, reimagining alternative accommodations, vacation rentals and villas in India.

“As we kick-start new company-building journeys with our Surge 09 founders, it is clear that we are witnessing the incredible growth of AI and deeptech innovation, as well as the abundant talent in these sectors emerging from Asia,” said Rajan Anandan, managing director, Peak XV and Surge.

In Australia and Singapore, companies are developing platforms with emerging technologies in AI, deeptech and SaaS – a reflection of the remarkable growth these sectors have seen in recent years.

Australia-based Relevance AI is a machine learning startup on a mission to help companies build an AI workforce that automates workflows with no code. Mercu is an employee engagement platform for companies to hire, train and engage with their frontline teams, empowering at least seventy per cent of the global workforce that are ‘deskless’ workers.

In Singapore, Pix.ai is dedicated to helping creators produce high-quality Anime art through an AI-powered art generator. Horizon Quantum Computing makes software development tools to unlock the potential of quantum computing hardware.

Neurowyzr is an FDA-registered healthtech company that specialises in developing state-of-the-art technologies to mitigate early brain decline. The company is developing solutions to address existing gaps in neurology and brain health.

Dozer is an open-source data infrastructure platform that helps data scientists and engineers build highly scalable, real-time data APIs in minutes.

Surge’s curated community of startups now includes nine cohorts, over 330 founders and over 140 startups across 16+ sectors in less than five years. To date, Surge startups have collectively raised over 2 billion dollars in follow-on funding post Surge.

Surge 09 started last week and the founders are going through a 16-week hybrid programme focused on company building. As with every cohort, the agenda features top mentors that share their personal experiences and advice and are passionate about giving back to the founder community.