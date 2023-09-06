Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.15%)
65880.52 + 100.26
Nifty (0.18%)
19611.05 + 36.15
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
40284.10 + 30.50
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5825.45 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
44409.10 -123.05
Heatmap

Suzuki ties up with NDDB, Banas Dairy to set up biogas production plants

Suzuki has said earlier that they have plans to develop CNG automotive solutions around biogas in India, and also export to other farming regions like Africa, Asean, Japan in the future

Representative Image of Biogas Plant (Source: Wikipedia)

Representative Image of Biogas Plant (Source: Wikipedia)

Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 5:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Suzuki Motor Corporation, the parent of Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), has entered into a tripartite agreement between Suzuki R&D Centre India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Suzuki in India, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and Banas Dairy to set up biogas production plants.

The project will make fuel for automobiles by refining methane from biogas, which is generated by fermenting cow dung. Four biogas production plants will be set up in Banaskantha district in Gujarat for Rs 230 crore that will start operations from 2025.

"Also, a biogas filling stand will be established alongside each plant, which will distribute fuel for CNG vehicles in which Maruti Suzuki holds over 70 per cent market share in India," a Suzuki Motor statement said.

MSIL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer H Takeuchi had said in the company's FY23 annual report: "For an automobile company, the carbon emissions from products contribute to nearly 80 per cent of the total carbon emissions. Therefore, reducing the carbon footprints of the products makes a significant difference. The company continues to have the lowest CO2 emitting fleet in the country."

He had added that for the benefit of customers, the environment, and the country, the company has embraced multiple powertrain technologies rather than depending on a single technology to reduce the carbon footprint.

"Having multiple powertrain technologies removes excessive reliance on a single technology and de-risks decarbonisation achievements. Accordingly, the company is adopting CNG, Flex fuel (ethanol blending anywhere from 20 per cent to 85 per cent with petrol), hybrid-electric and electric vehicles. The share of models with CNG powertrain in our sales has been increasing and has exceeded an all-time high of 20 per cent in the year," Takeuchi had said.

Suzuki has said earlier that they have plans to develop CNG automotive solutions around biogas in India, and also export to other farming regions like Africa, Asean, Japan in the future.

Also Read

Tata Punch CNG launched at a starting price of Rs 7.1 lakh, see details

Stepping on the gas: CNG fuel of choice in green mobility quest

Tata Motors to launch CNG variant of Punch, top variants to get sunroof

CNG vehicles gear up for a long ride with regulated prices, strong demand

Tata Altroz CNG launched at a starting price of Rs 7.55 lakh; check details

Digital cash now available on feature phones, to expand financial inclusion

Arete Group sells 38 acre industrial land in Gujarat to Gharda Chemicals

REC says it raised $1.15 billion in August from consortium of six banks

Ather Energy raises Rs 900 cr from Hero MotoCorp and GIC for expansion

Ind-Swift Laboratories to sell API, CRAMS biz to IndiaRF for Rs 1,650 cr


POWERTRAIN MIX: PLAN FOR INDIA FY 2030-31

Vehicle type % share
Battery Electric Vehicle 15
Highly Fuel Efficient ICE vehicles (CNG, Biogas, Flex Fuel Vehicle, Ethanol Blended Fuel, etc) 60
Hybrid Electric Vehicle 25

Source: FY23 Annual Report
 

Topics : Suzuki Motor Corporation Maruti Suzuki India biogas plants

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon