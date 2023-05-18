Pfizer suspends sale, use of some products in India over quality concerns

In a letter to stockists, distributors, and hospitals, Pfizer has asked for temporary suspension of the sale and distribution of Magzex, Zosyn, Magnamycin injections, and Magnex forte supplies with immediate effect, the report said.

Pfizer Ltd, the Indian unit of Pfizer Inc, has halted the sale and use of its popular products used to treat bacterial infections in India due to technical difficulties at the contract manufacturing site, reported Economic Times (ET).