Pfizer suspends sale, use of some products in India over quality concerns

Pfizer Ltd, the Indian unit of Pfizer Inc, has halted the sale and use of its popular products used to treat bacterial infections in India due to technical difficulties at the contract manufacturing site, reported Economic Times (ET).
In a letter to stockists, distributors, and hospitals, Pfizer has asked for temporary suspension of the sale and distribution of Magzex, Zosyn, Magnamycin injections, and Magnex forte supplies with immediate effect, the report said.
The move comes in response to information from Vadodara-based manufacturer Astral Steritech Private Limited, which told Pfizer of certain deviations observed at their manufacturing facility during the manufacturing of the products.
The manufacturer is currently investigating the situation, it said.
The manufacturer is currently investigating the situation, it said.
"They have requested Pfizer as an abundant precautionary measure and as per the best practices to temporarily suspend the sale, distribution and supply and use of the products, pending the investigation by the manufacturer," it has said in its letter.
It has also instructed stockists not to sell, distribute, or use the products until further notice from Pfizer.
Pfizer stated that it is taking "all reasonable efforts" to resolve the issue at the earliest.
Also Read
Realme announces 'Golden Festival' sale offers on phones, earbuds, and more
Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops
Flipkart Black Friday sale: Deals on Pixel 7, Nothing Phone (1), and more
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Know deals, discounts, bank offers on phones
POCO announces Flipkart Big Saving Days sale offers on smartphones: Details
PNB Housing Finance Q4 results: Consolidated profit rises 64% to Rs 279 cr
BPCL unveils Rs. 49,000 cr petrochemical project at Mumbai's Bina Refinery
Jubilant Foodworks, Advent Int'l in race to buy Burger King franchise
S&P affirms BBB- sovereign credit ratings on India, outlook stable
Most Indian companies believe ESG rules are important but only few prepared
"Pfizer prioritises patient safety and product quality at every stage of the manufacturing and supply chain process. Pfizer has temporarily suspended the sale and use of its products Magnex, Magnamycin, and Zosyn in India due to technical issues brought to our attention by the contract manufacturing site in India. The manufacturer is investigating the situation, and Pfizer will take any necessary actions," the company told ET.