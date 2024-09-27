Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Pinnacle sets up APAC headquarters in Chennai; aims to triple employee base

Pinnacle sets up APAC headquarters in Chennai; aims to triple employee base

The new facility on the Rajiv Gandhi Salai (popularly known as the IT Corridor) would be able to deepen the company's relationships with its existing customer base

Jobs, Job creation

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US-based global workforce solutions company, Pinnacle Group, has expanded its global footprint with the opening of a new office in Chennai that will be the regional headquarters in the Asia Pacific region, a top official has said.

The new facility on the Rajiv Gandhi Salai (popularly known as the IT Corridor) would be able to deepen the company's relationships with its existing customer base.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Pinnacle Group has been operating in India since 2007 and with the inauguration of the new facility, the company expects to double or triple its employee base in the near future, Pinnacle Group Chairman and CEO Nina Vaca said here.

 

"We currently have about 100 employees in India, and I am hoping to double or triple the number of employees in the future. We do not serve customers for years, we serve them for decades... The company is committed to extend the investments in people and technology to drive further innovation and serve more of our customers in India and beyond," she told PTI in a brief interaction on Friday.

"We have made significant investments in India since 2007 and we are one of the fastest growing companies in the region," she said.

Pinnacle Group was ranked America's greatest workplace for women and asked about it, Vaca said the employee base in the United States for Pinnacle comprises 60 per cent women and 40 per cent men.

"We are proud to open our first non-US regional headquarters office in Chennai. India is a key strategic market for Pinnacle Group and many of our customers. We see tremendous potential here and are committed to extending our investments in people and technology to drive further innovation and servemore of our customers in India," she said.

More From This Section

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

TMB bets big on MSME sector, ropes in McKinsey for strategic development

Alkem labs, Alkem logo

After Torrent, Alkem refutes claims of its drugs failing CDSCO test

Jobs, employment, hiring

Assurance Intl plans to hire 2,000 people in India over next two years

Bond market

SP Group plans new $253.5 mn bond sale, seeks more time to repay some dues

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

SeQuent Scientific and Viyash Lifesciences announce strategic merger

Pinnacle Group's customers are primarily US-based corporations and building a strong presence in the APAC region would continue to provide support to the global customer base while also driving additional growth with local customers.

The new office aims to provide increased support for Pinnacle Group's global operations while also driving growth within India and the larger APAC region, including attracting new customers.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

growth

Slowing Indian economy to drag APAC's growth in 2025: Moody's Analytics

PremiumBhaskar Laxminarayan, chief investment officer and head of investment management Asia at Julius Baer

India our APAC priority and primary market focus: Bhaskar Laxminarayan

Rishi Raj Gupta

Meta India, Apac human resources head Rishi Raj Gupta steps down

NetApp

India to become NetApp's top Apac market in 3-5 years: VP Puneet Gupta

Data centres

India set to cross 1800 MW in data centre capacity by 2026: CBRE report

Topics : Apac

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon