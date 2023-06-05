close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IndiGo aims to carry 100 million passengers in FY24: CEO Pieter Elbers

IndiGo aims to carry 100 million passengers in the year ending March 2024, as the carrier adds more domestic and international routes, its CEO Pieter Elbers said on Monday.

Press Trust of India Istanbul
(Agencies/File photos)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 9:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IndiGo aims to carry 100 million passengers in the year ending March 2024, as the carrier adds more domestic and international routes, its CEO Pieter Elbers said on Monday.

The budget carrier flew 86 million passengers in FY23.

At a media briefing on the sidelines of the IATA World Air Transport Summit here, Elbers said the airline expects to have around 350 planes in its fleet by the end of this fiscal (FY24).

Currently, the carrier has more than 300 aircraft.

IndiGo is India's largest airline with more than 57 per cent domestic market share.

To a query on bilateral flying rights, Elbers said it is up to the government to decide on whether to give more rights or not. It requires a "tailor-made approach," he added.

Also Read

Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts

India's airline sector on to a smooth flight despite air pocketsr

IndiGo reinstates cabin crew bonus after 2nd consecutive profitable quarter

India emerging as key aviation market, air travel grows: IATA report

Vedanta's Rs 2,632-crore brand fee helps VRL repay part of its debt

NCLT to hear Go First lessors' plea, directs IRP to file reply in one week

Flight operations can take off with 152 daily flights: Go First to DGCA

Godrej Consumer Products appoints Aasif Malbari as CFO from August 10

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust plans to raise up to Rs 3,500 cr

Topics : IndiGo airline industry airlines

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 9:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Lohum partners MG Motor India for second-life EV battery solutions

India launches probe into MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens
2 min read

Edtech giant Byju's to list subsidiary Aakash Education by mid-2024

Byju's
4 min read

Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,050 crore through NCDs to refinance bank loans

Embassy RIET
2 min read

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon
3 min read

Nava Ltd more than halves its total liabilities to Rs 1,707 crore

debt
2 min read

Most Popular

Climate tech push: EV start-ups set to power India's next unicorn club

electric vehicle
4 min read

Edtech major Byju's faces deadline for $40 million payment of $1.2 bn loan

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Transfer of Sahara Life biz unlikely to impact SBI Life's balance sheet

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report

Indigo
3 min read

Competition Commission of India lens on Big Tech as Apple probe nears end

Competition commission of India, CCI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon