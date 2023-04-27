close

PNB to infuse Rs 72.82 cr in its Bhutan subsidiary Druk via rights issue

The indicative time period for completion of the rights issue is by the end of August 2023, it noted

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Punjab National bank

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
State-owned Punjab National Bank on Thursday said it proposed to infuse Rs 72.82 crore in its Bhutan subsidiary Druk PNB Bank Ltd via a rights issue.

The board has approved participation in the proposed rights issue of Druk PNB Bank Ltd (DPNBL), an overseas subsidiary of the bank, for an amount of Rs 72,82,80,000, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

PNB holds 51 per cent in the subsidiary as of now.

DPNBL was incorporated on December 31, 2008, with FDI participation, it said.

The indicative time period for completion of the rights issue is by the end of August 2023, it noted.

The proposed rights issue of DPNBL of Bhutan is at a premium of Rs 7 (face value of Rs 10) -- Rs 17 per share, the filing said.

After participation in the proposed rights issue of DPNBL, the Bank's shareholding will remain the same at 51 per cent.

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

