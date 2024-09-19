Pokemon sues adventure game 'Palworld' producer for patent infringement

Business Standard
The Pokemon Company and Nintendo have sued Pocketpair, the creator of the hit adventure game 'Palworld'. The lawsuit alleges patent infringement against the popular game, launched earlier this year

In January, Pokemon Company said it would investigate the game for any potential infringement of intellectual property rights. (Photo credits: Pokemon/X)

‘Palworld’ quickly captivated millions with its wild twist on the creature-collecting genre, blending adorable companions with gun-toting action. Dubbed ‘Pokemon with guns’, Palworld is a survival adventure game that focuses on using guns to capture and train creatures known as ‘pals’.

But what started as a viral sensation has now sparked a legal battle, as The Pokemon Company and Nintendo have sued the game’s creators for patent infringement.
Pokemon makers filed a case with the Tokyo District Court on Wednesday and requested an injunction and damages, alleging that Pocketpair Inc's game (Palworld) infringes multiple patent rights. Pocketpair representatives are yet to react to the lawsuit.
 

In January, Pokemon Company said it would investigate the game for any potential infringement of intellectual property rights.

In July, Pocketpair announced that it was entering into a joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment and Aniplex Inc to promote the global licensing of Palworld. Pocketpair was founded in April 2015 and is currently led by its Chief Executive Takuro Mizobe.

Within a week of its launch, Palworld had sold more than eight million copies. Its surface-level resemblance to Pokemon has now become the bone of contention between the two parties.

Pokemon, one of the highest-grossing media franchises worldwide, is also popular in the gaming industry. In the Pokemon universe, human beings and cartoon characters called Pokemon co-exist. These creatures are captured in various environments, trained, and prepared for battle.

Now a global cultural phenomenon, the Pokémon game series debuted in Japan in 1996. A key factor in its immense popularity is Pikachu, the iconic yellow creature that has become the face of the brand.

Since its inception, the franchise has expanded to include card games, animated series, and merchandise, generating billions of dollars in revenue.

