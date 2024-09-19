Haryana, J-K elections LIVE updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Srinagar and Katra today
BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold two major election rallies in Jammu and Kashmir today. These events are part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign strategy for the forthcoming state elections. The initial rally is set to take place at Sher-e-Kashmir Park in Srinagar, with an expected turnout of around 30,000 BJP supporters. The organization of this event has been entrusted to senior party member Mohammad Anwar Khan.
A voter turnout of more than 61 per cent was registered in the first phase of assembly polls covering 24 segments across seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the Election Commission said. The final polling percentage can go up as data from some stations are yet to be compiled, and this also does not include postal ballots, the commission said. Kishtwar district recorded the highest 80.14 percent polling followed by Doda (71.34 percent) and Ramban (70.55 percent) in the Chenab valley region of Jammu, the Election Commission said, quoting the latest information said. In south Kashmir, Kulgam district led the turnout chart with 62.46 percent followed by Anantnag district (57.84 percent), Shopian district (55.96 percent) and Pulwama district (46.65 percent), the EC said.
This was the first assembly elections in J-K post abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The last assembly elections were held in 2014. "The Phase-1 of General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of J&K recorded an approximate voter turnout of 61.11 percent as of 11:30 pm. The same shall continue to be updated by the field level officers as the remaining polling parties keep returning, the Election Commission said in a press release late at night.
