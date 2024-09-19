Haryana, J-K elections LIVE updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Srinagar and Katra today

This was the first assembly elections in J-K post abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The last assembly elections were held in 2014. "The Phase-1 of General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of J&K recorded an approximate voter turnout of 61.11 percent as of 11:30 pm. The same shall continue to be updated by the field level officers as the remaining polling parties keep returning, the Election Commission said in a press release late at night.

A voter turnout of more than 61 per cent was registered in the first phase of assembly polls covering 24 segments across seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the Election Commission said. The final polling percentage can go up as data from some stations are yet to be compiled, and this also does not include postal ballots, the commission said. Kishtwar district recorded the highest 80.14 percent polling followed by Doda (71.34 percent) and Ramban (70.55 percent) in the Chenab valley region of Jammu, the Election Commission said, quoting the latest information said. In south Kashmir, Kulgam district led the turnout chart with 62.46 percent followed by Anantnag district (57.84 percent), Shopian district (55.96 percent) and Pulwama district (46.65 percent), the EC said.